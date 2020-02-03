Trio of West Hancock wrestlers hope for a return trip to state

Wrestling is solo sport, but also very team-oriented. At this point in the season, having teammates in your corner becomes vital.
Last season, the West Hancock wrestling team sent three student-athletes to the state tournament as Tate Hagen, Tanner Hagen, and Chandler Redenius made the trip. The three ultimately fell short of their state title goal, but this year, all three of the senior wrestlers have goals of redemption.
On Saturday, Tate Hagen accomplished one of his other big goals and won the 195-pound Top of Iowa Conference title with a win over Osage’s Keaton Muller. It was West Hancock’s first conference championship since joining the Top of Iowa Conference in 2015.
Despite that triumphant moment, it wound up being a disappointing day overall for West Hancock, as Redenius, junior Cole Kelly, and sophomore Matthew Francis all lost in the finals.
“Coming away with one out of four isn’t the percentage you want in the finals,” coach Mark Sanger said. “Especially getting majored and pinned twice. I’m not going to sit here and cry about it, our guys just need to get better, and it’s on us as coaches. We need to prepare them better.”
All three of the seniors agree that there is plenty of work to be done before the state tournament. With a tough sectionals and district round coming up, the state competition at Wells Fargo Arena still seems a bit far off in the future.
“I think all three of us are very capable of getting back down there, and I think there are other people on our team that are capable of getting down there as well,” Tate Hagen said. “We just need to start doing the right thing, and getting our minds right.”
Hagen competed last season at 170 pounds, but bumped up to 195 this year. After getting bigger and stronger during football, Hagen decided that he didn’t want to have to cut much weight for his senior year.
At 195, he doesn’t have to work nearly as hard to stay at his target weight.
“The weight cut is very sustainable,” Tate said. “I’m not cutting 25-plus pounds, and I feel a lot of energy in me. I feel good. I feel strong, not like previous years where I’ve been shrunken down and small. I feel full.”
Tanner Hagen ended the day in a disappointing fifth place at the conference tournament in the 220-pound division, but plans on using Saturday as fuel going into the postseason. For him, having two other senior wrestlers with state-tournament experience in the practice room is a huge boost.
“Us three are always pushing each other, and we’ve got three or four more guys that can be with us, if we just stay on top of our game,” Tanner Hagen said. “We’’ll be good. In the wrestling room, we’re always pushing each other to the max. We know what it takes to get back down there.”
The big guy, Redenius, finished in second place at 285 pound weight class in the conference meet, losing by fall to No. 1 ranked Chet Buss of North Butler. Last season, Redenius lost a close match in the state semifinals and ultimately placed fifth in state.
A championship is obviously the most important thing, but as the saying goes, sometimes it’s also the friends you make along the way. The trio that made it to Des Moines last season grew into even closer teammates and friends after the experience.
“It’s going to be fun,” Redenius said. “When we went down to state, it grew our friendship a little bit closer. It’s going to be fun to watch them battle back down there. We share a room, and we hang out a lot down there. We go to the mall, and it’s a fun time.”
Before that happens though, all three of the wrestlers admit that the team has a lot to accomplish. Sanger was clearly frustrated after Saturday’s match, calling the day “disappointing.”
“Do they have the ability to get there? Absolutely,” Sanger said. “But if they wrestle like some of them did today, they won’t be there. It’s not going to be done for them. They’ve got to do it themselves, and some of them need to understand that.”
Tate Hagen echoed that sentiment, and while he was happy about winning a conference championship, he knows that there are even tougher wrestlers awaiting him in the coming weeks.
"You’ve got to beat the best to be the best," Hagen said. "It’s just how it is."
West Hancock will compete in sectionals on Saturday at noon at Lake Mills High School.
