Trio of West Hancock wrestlers hope for a return trip to state

“I think all three of us are very capable of getting back down there, and I think there are other people on our team that are capable of getting down there as well,” Tate Hagen said. “We just need to start doing the right thing, and getting our minds right.”

Hagen competed last season at 170 pounds, but bumped up to 195 this year. After getting bigger and stronger during football, Hagen decided that he didn’t want to have to cut much weight for his senior year.

At 195, he doesn’t have to work nearly as hard to stay at his target weight.

“The weight cut is very sustainable,” Tate said. “I’m not cutting 25-plus pounds, and I feel a lot of energy in me. I feel good. I feel strong, not like previous years where I’ve been shrunken down and small. I feel full.”

Tanner Hagen ended the day in a disappointing fifth place at the conference tournament in the 220-pound division, but plans on using Saturday as fuel going into the postseason. For him, having two other senior wrestlers with state-tournament experience in the practice room is a huge boost.