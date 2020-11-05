Top ranked Grundy Center and West Hancock battle for spot at UNI-Dome.

The Spartans are led on offense by a pair of standout play makers –quarterback Logan Knaack and senior running back Logan Opheim. Knaack has 762 yards and 12 touchdown passes, but makes his biggest mark on the ground, where he has 922 rushing yards and 13 running scores.

Opheim is the biggest running threat for Grundy Center, with 1,470 yards and 24 touchdowns.

But no matter what kind offensive firepower both teams bring, they will both be facing one of the toughest defenses in the state.

The Eagles' offense will contend with a Spartans' defense that has allowed an average of just 3.78 points per game. Grundy Center has shut out six opponents this season, and has allowed only six total points since Sept. 18.

It won't be much easier for Grundy Center on offense though, as the Spartans will have to contend with a West Hancock defense that has allowed an average of just 11.30 points per game, while tying for the state lead in defensive touchdowns, and placing fourth in Class A with 87 tackles for loss.

This win will not come easily for either team.

Everything is on the line.

