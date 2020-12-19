Top-ranked Ames too much for Mason City boys swimming on senior day

The Mason City boys swimming team knew its senior day matchup at home against Ames on Saturday morning would be a tough one. After all, the Little Cyclones are ranked as the top team in the state for a reason.
So why not have a little fun?
The Mohawk swimmers, fans and coaches came dressed in Hawaiian gear, straw hats and leis. On a day meant to honor the seniors and their sacrifices to the sport, the Mohawks decided to enjoy the moment.
“We definitely like to goof around,” senior Ryan Korthals said. “We have a lot of fun on this team, but we can get serious when it comes down to it.”
In the end, the Little Cyclones proved to be too much for the Mohawks. The visitors beat Mason City, 75-19. With Ames ranked as high as it was, Mason City head coach Steve Hugo mixed up some of his varsity lineups to get new faces into new events.
“A lot of guys had individual goals to swim all eight individual events at least once during the season,” Hugo said. “Ames is the number one-rated team in the state and they brought kind of a softer team here. They probably could’ve won pretty easily in most everything.”
As a leader for Mason City on Saturday, Korthals ended up posting two runner-up finishes in individual races and leading off the 200-yard freestyle relay that placed second.
Korthals posted a time of 24.05 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and a time of 58.11 in the 100-yard freestyle. The 200-yard freestyle relay team consisting of Korthals, Sawyer Berg, Grant Lee and Trevor Torkelson came in second with a time of 1:37.15.
“Going in, our goal was to not get swept,” Korthals said. “I was looking for those second places. Swimming against these big and fast schools like Ames, most of the time we just go for times. It was nice to get those places up there.”
Other highlights include Torkelson finishing second place in the 500-yard freestyle. The squad also had a long list of third place finishes.
For the Mohawks, everything before the holiday break is treated as sort of a tune-up getting prepared for the second part of the season. During the break, the swimmers get taken through strenuous practices that Hugo affectionately calls super high intensity training.
“Once we get through the holiday practices, if you show up you’re going to be tired,” Hugo said. “Right after the holiday, we start changing the philosophy of the program to getting in shape and sharpening up. We work more on sprinting, racing starts and resting.”
Three individual swimmers and three relay races made it to the state meet last year. Now, the team has high hopes of getting more swimmers back to Iowa City.
“I’d like to qualify for state and individual, and I’d like to play a big part in the relays,” Korthal said. “As a team, I just like seeing the growth and send multiple relays to state.”
Hugo is proud of the start to the season that his guys have had. Navigating practices and meets during an unpredictable winter due to COVID-19 is a real win.
“They’re doing a swell job of working hard under the circumstances,” Hugo said.
The Mohawks will swim next at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2 at an invitational in Austin, Minnesota.
Swim MC vs. Ames 1
Swim MC vs. Ames 2
Swim MC vs. Ames 3
Swim MC vs. Ames 4
Swim MC vs. Ames 5
Swim MC vs. Ames 6
Swim MC vs. Ames 7
Swim MC vs. Ames 8
Swim MC vs. Ames 9
Swim MC vs. Ames 10
Swim MC vs. Ames 11
Swim MC vs. Ames 12
Swim MC vs. Ames 13
Swim MC vs. Ames 14
Swim MC vs. Ames 15
Swim MC vs. Ames 16
Swim MC vs. Ames 17
Swim MC vs. Ames 18
Swim MC vs. Ames 19
Swim MC vs. Ames 20
Swim MC vs. Ames 21
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!