Top-ranked Ames too much for Mason City boys swimming on senior day

The Mason City boys swimming team knew its senior day matchup at home against Ames on Saturday morning would be a tough one. After all, the Little Cyclones are ranked as the top team in the state for a reason.

So why not have a little fun?

The Mohawk swimmers, fans and coaches came dressed in Hawaiian gear, straw hats and leis. On a day meant to honor the seniors and their sacrifices to the sport, the Mohawks decided to enjoy the moment.

“We definitely like to goof around,” senior Ryan Korthals said. “We have a lot of fun on this team, but we can get serious when it comes down to it.”

In the end, the Little Cyclones proved to be too much for the Mohawks. The visitors beat Mason City, 75-19. With Ames ranked as high as it was, Mason City head coach Steve Hugo mixed up some of his varsity lineups to get new faces into new events.

“A lot of guys had individual goals to swim all eight individual events at least once during the season,” Hugo said. “Ames is the number one-rated team in the state and they brought kind of a softer team here. They probably could’ve won pretty easily in most everything.”