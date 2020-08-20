Top of Iowa schools release fall sports COVID-19 guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fall sports season is underway, and with COVID-19 continuing to spread across the country, many school districts in Iowa are taking precautions to help prevent the virus' spread.

Earlier this week, the Top of Iowa Conference sent out a list of the precautions being taken by its member schools. Some Top of Iowa schools require spectators to wear face masks, but others have chosen not to do so. Instead, the schools "highly encourage" spectators to mask up and follow the social distancing guidelines of remaining six feet away from other people, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control.

West Hancock released its guidelines and expectations earlier this week. This year, masks are highly recommended, but not required at Eagles' athletic events. Spectators are expected to social distance, and if they cannot maintain that distance, masks should be worn.

For indoor events such as volleyball games, no spectators will be allowed to sit in the first two rows of the bleachers, and any ball touched by fans will be taken out of play. Student sections are also asked to social distance and gather in groups of 10 people or less. Masks within the pods are also strongly encouraged to be worn. Attendance of fans is not limited, but bleachers will be marked to tell fans where to sit for social distancing purposes.