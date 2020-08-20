Top of Iowa schools release fall sports COVID-19 guidelines

The fall sports season is underway, and with COVID-19 continuing to spread across the country, many school districts in Iowa are taking precautions to help prevent the virus' spread.
Earlier this week, the Top of Iowa Conference sent out a list of the precautions being taken by its member schools. Some Top of Iowa schools require spectators to wear face masks, but others have chosen not to do so. Instead, the schools "highly encourage" spectators to mask up and follow the social distancing guidelines of remaining six feet away from other people, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control.
West Hancock released its guidelines and expectations earlier this week. This year, masks are highly recommended, but not required at Eagles' athletic events. Spectators are expected to social distance, and if they cannot maintain that distance, masks should be worn.
For indoor events such as volleyball games, no spectators will be allowed to sit in the first two rows of the bleachers, and any ball touched by fans will be taken out of play. Student sections are also asked to social distance and gather in groups of 10 people or less. Masks within the pods are also strongly encouraged to be worn. Attendance of fans is not limited, but bleachers will be marked to tell fans where to sit for social distancing purposes.
Hand sanitizing stations will be located at the entrance to all athletic events at West Hancock, and fans are asked to not attend if they feel ill or exhibit any signs of COVID-19.
"School events play a huge role in the lives of our students," West Hancock Activities Director Steve Lansing said in a statement sent out by the school. "If everyone does their part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we hope we have a successful fall sports season. Please note that these guidelines are subject to change and will be updated when necessary."
Other schools in the Top of Iowa conference are requiring the use of masks to attend games this year, and all of the member schools recommend that fans social distance. The CDC recommends the use of face masks in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Bishop Garrigan: Masks required for volleyball, not football
Eagle Grove: Masks not required, but highly recommended for all paying spectators
Forest City: Masks not required, but highly recommended for all non-competing members
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: Masks not required, but highly recommended for all non-competing members
Lake Mills: Masks required for all visitors
North Iowa: Masks not required, but encouraged
North Union: Masks not required, but highly recommended
West Hancock: Masks not required, but highly recommended
Central Springs: Masks encouraged
Nashua-Plainfield: Masks highly recommended
Newman Catholic: Masks are required
North Butler: Masks are required
Northwood-Kensett: Masks are required for all non-competing attendees
Osage: Masks are required
Rockford: Masks are Required if people cannot social distance
St. Ansgar: Masks are required
West Fork: Masks are required
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
