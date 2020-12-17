Top of Iowa Conference announces new spectator guidelines

On Wednesday afternoon, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced new COVID-19 public health measures, which in addition to other changes, adjusted attendance restrictions at Iowa's high school and recreational athletic events.

Instead of just two people per athlete, as has been the case this season, Reynolds' new measure allows all members of a participant's immediate household to attend, with masks and social distancing still required, though students participating can be closer than six feet and are not required to wear masks.

Participants include athletes, performers, competitors, cheerleaders, pep band members or staff members, and the new measures run through Jan. 8.

In light of this news, the Top of Iowa Conference (TIC) sent out new spectator guidelines on Thursday morning.

In the new guidelines, the TIC is now allowing all members of an athlete's household to attend events with another passholder. If a person attending an event is not in the same family household as the athlete, such as uncles, grandparents, cousins, and family friends, each person will need their own pass to the event.

