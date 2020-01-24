Top of Iowa battle: Lake Mills boys take on Osage

If you like basketball and you happen to live in North Iowa, now is the time to really start getting invested in a local team. The playoffs are now less than a month away and the memorable basketball moments will come soon.

In the not too distant future, one school from each class will raise a championship trophy and the team will be etched in the annals of school history. But before that happens, the fight is on.

This week, I have chosen another Top of Iowa battle. This time, the 12-1 Osage boys will take on the 12-1 Lake Mills squad. Lake Mills comes into the game with a No. 6 ranking in Class 1A, and a one-game lead in the Top of Iowa West. Osage is fresh off a 45-37 win over St. Ansgar.

The Green Devils are currently one game back of West Fork in the Top of Iowa East standings, and with only a few weeks left, every game is crucial.

"The pressure is on us every night," said Osage boys coach Mike Brahn. "We need to make sure we maintain that one-game gap."

The Green Devils are led on offense by Jonah Bluhm, who has a team-high 206 points on the season, with an average of 20.6 points per game.

He has a 54.5 percent shooting average and is shooting 3-pointers at 47 percent.