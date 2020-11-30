Toebe, Formanek set to lead young Clear Lake basketball team

“I think we can get right back to where we were last year, if not farther,” Toebe said. “I think me and Andrew can get these guys to play just as hard, if not harder than we did last year. We have the talent and athleticism to do it.”

With his status as quarterback, point guard, and Lions’ veteran, Toebe has taken on an important role as a team leader this year. While he was one of the team’s top players last season, his status as a sophomore on a team that had Jack Barragy, Jaylen DeVries, and Kody Kearns in leadership roles kept him from having to be a vocal presence.

Now, with a young team surrounding them, the combination of Toebe and Formanek will be expected to push their teammates through the tough moments, and get the team back to the state tournament heights it reached in 2019.

“You’ve got to have people follow you to be a leader, and Carson is starting to get that now in basketball,” Ainley said. “Last year, he was a main part of what we did, but I wouldn’t say he was mainly a leader for us, just because he didn't have to be. This year, he is going to take on more of that role, just because he is one of the veterans.”