Toebe, Formanek set to lead young Clear Lake basketball team

This season, the Clear Lake boys’ basketball season will look to two main players to lead the Lions to the promised land.
The state tournament, that is.
Junior Carson Toebe and senior Andrew Formanek are the linchpins this year, with three senior starters departing after last season. Toebe was the team’s second-leading scorer, and also finished runner-up in assists, while leading the team with 55 steals in 2019-2020. Formanek led the team with 377 points, and was second on the team with 222 rebounds.
To head coach Jeremey Ainley, Toebe and Formanek are the Lions' heart and soul.
“We replace a lot of guys, but two of the main guys we’ve gotten back have played a lot of basketball for us in the past two years,” Ainley said. “We ‘re glad to have their leadership back, and their skillset back. It’s just a matter of the rest of the guys, bringing them along and getting them up to speed with those two.”
Toebe, who was the team’s point guard last season, and also took over this fall as the quarterback of the football team, is certain that despite the heavy losses to the starting lineup, the team can go even further than they did last year. In February, the team lost to Ballard in the substate championship game.
“I think we can get right back to where we were last year, if not farther,” Toebe said. “I think me and Andrew can get these guys to play just as hard, if not harder than we did last year. We have the talent and athleticism to do it.”
With his status as quarterback, point guard, and Lions’ veteran, Toebe has taken on an important role as a team leader this year. While he was one of the team’s top players last season, his status as a sophomore on a team that had Jack Barragy, Jaylen DeVries, and Kody Kearns in leadership roles kept him from having to be a vocal presence.
Now, with a young team surrounding them, the combination of Toebe and Formanek will be expected to push their teammates through the tough moments, and get the team back to the state tournament heights it reached in 2019.
“You’ve got to have people follow you to be a leader, and Carson is starting to get that now in basketball,” Ainley said. “Last year, he was a main part of what we did, but I wouldn’t say he was mainly a leader for us, just because he didn't have to be. This year, he is going to take on more of that role, just because he is one of the veterans.”
As with any other team in Iowa, COVID-19 has had an impact on the Lions' everyday lives. For a team used to playing in important games in packed gyms, the new rule of two spectators per athlete is going to make for a strange atmosphere.
"It’s going to be weird," Ainley said. "Obviously, we built up a great fanbase here, the town has been very supportive of us. For those fans, having to do it on livestream isn’t quite going to be the same, but its certainly going to be a change for us. We want to play, but you’d like to play in front of a lot of fans, like we’ve been accustomed to."
At this point, Ainley doesn’t know who the season's new breakout stars will be, though he is eager to find out.
"We’ll see,” Ainley said. “It could be somebody different every night. You know what you’ve got in the two studs, its just a matter of the rest of the guys once they get up to speed, it could be somebody new every night.”
