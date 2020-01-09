Toebe emerging as leader of Clear Lake offense

“It takes time to find the right stroke for it,” Toebe said. “I’m just in there, and if its not feeling right, I’ll stay in there until it starts clicking. I’m not going to leave if its not working for me.”

Ainley has noticed the hard work that Toebe puts in day after day, and clearly trusts him to be a team leader, even as an underclassmen. In the era of year-round basketball, Ainley has no problem handing his offense to a player that young.

“In today’s game with AAU, these kids are playing younger and younger,” Ainley said. “They’re more experienced than they were 10 years ago. He has played a lot of basketball and he’s a very good and quick learner. It’s been kind of easy for him.”

After helping the team to its first ever state tournament in his freshman season, Toebe is in a position that nobody in the history of the program has ever been in, with tournament experience and plenty of time to try to get the Lions back to the Wells Fargo Dome.