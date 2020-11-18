Three Osage volleyball players named First Team All-State by IAGCA

The accolades just keep coming.
After a season that ended with a long-awaited state title, the Osage volleyball team got some more good news on Wednesday morning. Three Green Devils' players were named First Team All-State by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, and senior Danielle Johnson was named the Class 3A player of the year.
Johnson, along with fellow seniors Ellie Bobinet, and Paige Kisley, were all named to the Class 3A First Team. The three all had dominant seasons for the Green Devils, with Johnson and Kisley leading the team with 355 and 307 kills, respectively, good for seventh and 14th in Class 3A. Bobinet had 952 assists on the season, the second-most in Class 3A.
Kisley and Johnson were both also named to the All-State Elite Team.
Two other area players also made the All-State list, with Osage's Meredith Street earning Honorable Mention status in 3A, and Lake Mills senior Kylie Greenfield doing the same in Class 2A.
No area players were named to the Class 5A, 4A, or 1A All-State teams.
Area players are in bold.
IAGCA All-State Honorees
All-State Elite Team
Phyona Schrader, Ankeny
Dani Johnson, Osage
Morgan Middleton, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Paige Kisley, Osage
Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley
Hayden Kubik, Valley
Cassidy Hartman, Iowa City Liberty
Jayden Pettersen, Dike New Hartford
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
Dani Johnson, Osage
Morgan Middleton, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Paige Kisley, Osage
Lauren Schrock, Mt. Vernon
Ava Schubert, Davenport Assumption
Belle Weber, Union-La Porte City
Ellie Bobinet, Osage
SECOND TEAM
Sydney Dennis, Mt. Vernon
Lexi Johnson, Red Oak
Jori Hajek, Humboldt
Allie Driscol, Union-La Porte City
Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty
Jazlin DeHaan, MOC-Floyd Valley
Jadyn Jondle, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
THIRD TEAM
Gracie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian
Alysen Dexter, Des Moines Christian
Camryn Ellyson, Mt. Vernon
Martha Pace, West Liberty
Emma Schubert, Assumption
Reese Martin, Independence
Reagan Jansen, Sioux Center
HONORABLE MENTION
Meredith Street, Osage
Support Local Journalism
Abbey Jones, Red Oak
Payten Lode, Sheldon
Sydney Marlow, West Burlington
Madison Geise, Roland-Story
Mya Merschman, Central Lee Donnellson
Deni McDaniel, Humboldt
Annabelle Costello, Assumption
Jenny Wibholm, Iowa Falls-Alden
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM
Payton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford
Ashlynn Kuhn, Hudson
Kelsey Drake, Wilton
Kayla Knowles, Denver
Morgan Brandt, Sumner-Fredericksburg
Jadyn Petersen, Dike-New Hartford
Kiersten Schmitt, Beckman Catholic
SECOND TEAM
Abby Hamann, Grundy Center
Reese Johnson, Denver
Jaidyn Teske, South Hardin
Jewel Bergstrom, Boyden-Hull
Stella Winterfield, Western Christian
Macy Vanfossan, Underwood
Madelyn Norton, Dike-New Hartford
THIRD TEAM
Chloe Largent, ACGC
Norah Matt, Van Meter
Isabelle Elliot, Sumner-Fredericksburg
Allison Bonette, Denver
Jayin VanDyken, Western Christian
Carly Puffer, Wilton
Emerson Whittenbaugh, Maquoketa Valley
HONORABLE MENTION
Ella Caffrey, Wilton
Sienna Moss, Western Christian
Lexie Fager, Dike-New Hartford
Abby Verburg, Western Christian
Sara Hansen, Hudson
Olivia Hogan, Beckman Catholic
Ellie Anderson, South Hardin
Marissa Pottebaum, Boyden-Hull
Sarah Boogerd, Boyden-Hull
Brianna Boeckman, East Sac County
Josie Wolter, Mediapolis
Abby Matt, Van Meter
Kylie Greenfield, Lake Mills
Avery Amelse, Pella Christian
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!