Three Osage volleyball players named First Team All-State by IAGCA

The accolades just keep coming.

After a season that ended with a long-awaited state title, the Osage volleyball team got some more good news on Wednesday morning. Three Green Devils' players were named First Team All-State by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, and senior Danielle Johnson was named the Class 3A player of the year.

Johnson, along with fellow seniors Ellie Bobinet, and Paige Kisley, were all named to the Class 3A First Team. The three all had dominant seasons for the Green Devils, with Johnson and Kisley leading the team with 355 and 307 kills, respectively, good for seventh and 14th in Class 3A. Bobinet had 952 assists on the season, the second-most in Class 3A.

Kisley and Johnson were both also named to the All-State Elite Team.

Two other area players also made the All-State list, with Osage's Meredith Street earning Honorable Mention status in 3A, and Lake Mills senior Kylie Greenfield doing the same in Class 2A.

No area players were named to the Class 5A, 4A, or 1A All-State teams.

Area players are in bold.

IAGCA All-State Honorees

All-State Elite Team