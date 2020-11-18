 Skip to main content
Three Osage volleyball players named First Team All-State by IAGCA
alert top story

Three Osage volleyball players named First Team All-State by IAGCA

  Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette

Participants in the 4th Annual TRI Clear Lake Triathlon make their way back to the Clear Lake State Park beach after the swimming portion of the race on Saturday.

The accolades just keep coming. 

After a season that ended with a long-awaited state title, the Osage volleyball team got some more good news on Wednesday morning. Three Green Devils' players were named First Team All-State by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, and senior Danielle Johnson was named the Class 3A player of the year. 

State Vball Osage vs. Mount Vernon 3

Osage senior Danielle Johnson spikes the ball over the net against Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A state championship at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

Johnson, along with fellow seniors Ellie Bobinet, and Paige Kisley, were all named to the Class 3A First Team. The three all had dominant seasons for the Green Devils, with Johnson and Kisley leading the team with 355 and 307 kills, respectively, good for seventh and 14th in Class 3A. Bobinet had 952 assists on the season, the second-most in Class 3A. 

State Vball Osage vs. Mount Vernon 8

Osage senior Ellie Bobinet sets the ball against Mount Vernon on Thursday during the Class 3A state championship at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

Kisley and Johnson were both also named to the All-State Elite Team.

Two other area players also made the All-State list, with Osage's Meredith Street earning Honorable Mention status in 3A, and Lake Mills senior Kylie Greenfield doing the same in Class 2A. 

No area players were named to the Class 5A, 4A, or 1A All-State teams. 

Osage vs Humboldt state volleyball

Osage's Paige Kisley hits over Humboldt's Deni McDaniel during Osage vs Humboldt Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Area players are in bold.

IAGCA All-State Honorees

All-State Elite Team

Phyona Schrader, Ankeny

Dani Johnson, Osage

Morgan Middleton, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Paige Kisley, Osage

Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley

Hayden Kubik, Valley

Cassidy Hartman, Iowa City Liberty

Jayden Pettersen, Dike New Hartford

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Dani Johnson, Osage

Morgan Middleton, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Paige Kisley, Osage

Lauren Schrock, Mt. Vernon

Ava Schubert, Davenport Assumption

Belle Weber, Union-La Porte City

Ellie Bobinet, Osage

SECOND TEAM

Sydney Dennis, Mt. Vernon

Lexi Johnson, Red Oak

Jori Hajek, Humboldt

Allie Driscol, Union-La Porte City

Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty

Jazlin DeHaan, MOC-Floyd Valley

Jadyn Jondle, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

THIRD TEAM

Gracie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian

Alysen Dexter, Des Moines Christian

Camryn Ellyson, Mt. Vernon

Martha Pace, West Liberty

Emma Schubert, Assumption

Reese Martin, Independence

Reagan Jansen, Sioux Center

HONORABLE MENTION

Meredith Street, Osage

Abbey Jones, Red Oak

Payten Lode, Sheldon

Sydney Marlow, West Burlington

Madison Geise, Roland-Story

Mya Merschman, Central Lee Donnellson

Deni McDaniel, Humboldt

Annabelle Costello, Assumption

Jenny Wibholm, Iowa Falls-Alden

Class 2A

FIRST TEAM

Payton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford

Ashlynn Kuhn, Hudson

Kelsey Drake, Wilton

Kayla Knowles, Denver

Morgan Brandt, Sumner-Fredericksburg

Jadyn Petersen, Dike-New Hartford

Kiersten Schmitt, Beckman Catholic

SECOND TEAM

Abby Hamann, Grundy Center

Reese Johnson, Denver

Jaidyn Teske, South Hardin

Jewel Bergstrom, Boyden-Hull

Stella Winterfield, Western Christian

Macy Vanfossan, Underwood

Madelyn Norton, Dike-New Hartford

THIRD TEAM

Chloe Largent, ACGC

Norah Matt, Van Meter

Isabelle Elliot, Sumner-Fredericksburg

Allison Bonette, Denver

Jayin VanDyken, Western Christian

Carly Puffer, Wilton

Emerson Whittenbaugh, Maquoketa Valley

HONORABLE MENTION

Ella Caffrey, Wilton

Sienna Moss, Western Christian

Lexie Fager, Dike-New Hartford

Abby Verburg, Western Christian

Sara Hansen, Hudson

Olivia Hogan, Beckman Catholic

Ellie Anderson, South Hardin

Marissa Pottebaum, Boyden-Hull

Sarah Boogerd, Boyden-Hull

Brianna Boeckman, East Sac County

Josie Wolter, Mediapolis

Abby Matt, Van Meter

Kylie Greenfield, Lake Mills

Lake Mills volleyball vs Central Springs - Greenfield

Lake Mills' Kylie Greenfield serves against Central Springs at a home game on Wednesday.

Avery Amelse, Pella Christian

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

