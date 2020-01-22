Three North Iowa teams in Class 1A poll

A lot has changed this week in the new AP boys basketball poll. In Class 3A, every team changed position, and Norwalk leaped from No. 8 to No. 1.
In the top three classes, there are a dearth of area teams, but Class 1A is where North Iowa teams shine, with three teams in the top six.
Bishop Garrigan had the best week, going from No. 4 to No. 2, while West Fork and and Lake Mills both went up one spot, to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. These polls were released on Monday. Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Easton Valley, 11-0
2. Bishop Garrigan, 11-1
Due to the poor weather, the Golden Bears played only one game last week, a 76-44 win over Belmond-Klemme. But by virtue of its dominant play over the past month, Garrigan now sits at No. 2 in the latest Class 1A rankings. In Tuesday night's game against Lake Mills, Angelo and Cade Winkel could become the first siblings in state history to pass 1,000 career points on the same night.
3. WACO, 12-0
4. Montezuma, 8-1
5. West Fork, 11-1
The Warhawks returned only three players from last season's 18-5 squad, and somehow seem to have gotten even better. After starting the season 8-0, West Fork is now ranked in the top five. Led by junior Kayden Ames in scoring, and breakout star Jakob Washington in rebounds, West Fork leads the Top of Iowa East with only weeks remaining in the regular season. Big games remain against St. Ansgar and Osage, so keep an eye on the TOI. It will get interesting.
6. Lake Mills, 11-1
Winners of the their past nine games, the Bulldogs have boosted themselves to the No. 6 ranking in Class 1A. With conference rival Bishop Garrigan atop the TOI East, the path to a conference title won't be easy. Tuesday night's matchup between the two teams will have huge implications on the conference title race.
7. Remsen St. Mary's, 9-2
8. South O'Brien, 10-2
9. Mount Ayr, 10-0
10a. Martensdale-St. Mary's
10b. Highland, 12-1
Class 2A
1. West Sioux, 12-0
2. Camanche, 9-0
3. Treynor, 11-1
4. North Linn, 10-0
5. Boyden-Hull, 10-1
6. Dyersville Beckman, 9-2
7. Van Meter, 10-0
9a. Western Christian, 8-2
9b. West Branch, 10-1
Class 3A
1. Norwalk, 8-2
2. Marion, 9-1
3. Davenport Assumption, 8-2
4. Carroll, 7-1
5. Pella, 8-2
6. Winterset, 7-2
7. Mount Vernon, 9-2
8. MOC-Floyd Valley, 10-2
9. Glenwood, 9-3
10. Ballard, 7-4
Class 4A
1. Waukee, 9-0
2. Waterloo West, 8-1
3. Iowa City West, 7-1
4. Cedar Falls, 7-1
5. Dubuque Hempstead, 9-1
6. Ankeny Centennial, 10-1
7. North Scott, 10-1
8. Dubuque Senior, 6-1
9. Ankeny, 9-1
10. West Des Moines Dowling, 8-2