Three North Iowa teams in Class 1A poll

A lot has changed this week in the new AP boys basketball poll. In Class 3A, every team changed position, and Norwalk leaped from No. 8 to No. 1.

In the top three classes, there are a dearth of area teams, but Class 1A is where North Iowa teams shine, with three teams in the top six.

Bishop Garrigan had the best week, going from No. 4 to No. 2, while West Fork and and Lake Mills both went up one spot, to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. These polls were released on Monday. Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. Easton Valley, 11-0

2. Bishop Garrigan, 11-1

Due to the poor weather, the Golden Bears played only one game last week, a 76-44 win over Belmond-Klemme. But by virtue of its dominant play over the past month, Garrigan now sits at No. 2 in the latest Class 1A rankings. In Tuesday night's game against Lake Mills, Angelo and Cade Winkel could become the first siblings in state history to pass 1,000 career points on the same night.

3. WACO, 12-0

4. Montezuma, 8-1

5. West Fork, 11-1