'Three-headed monster' linebacker trio hopes to lead Lake Mills to a district title

The Lake Mills football team has a lot on the line this year.

With 17 seniors, it might be the Bulldogs’ best shot for awhile at the district title they have craved for so long. With the team’s move from Class 1A to Class A, District 3, that will be no easy task.

An up-and-coming Newman Catholic squad, along with 2019 state semifinalist St. Ansgar, will also be vying for the crown, along with North Butler, West Fork and Nashua-Plainfield.

“Every night out, it's going to be solid,” Lake Mills head coach Bill Byrnes said. “Newman will probably be a little improved as well, and North Butler will be a little bit better. We’ll just have to see. The teams that can stay the healthiest will probably have the best opportunity to win the district.”

The heart and soul of this Bulldogs is the linebacking trio of Caleb Bacon, Casey Hanson and Elijah Wagner, who combined for 164.5 tackles a season ago, and which Byrnes refers to as a “three-headed monster.”

Out of necessity on a 37-man team, many of the starters have roles on both sides of the ball.