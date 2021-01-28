Three Clear Lake football players commit to play in college

The Clear Lake football team had plenty of talent on its roster. Now, some of that talent has made commitments to play at the next level.

Senior lineman Carson Krefft and senior linebacker Ty Fisher announced their commitments to play football at Division II Concordia St. Paul in Minnesota, while senior defensive back Tyres Green committed to play football for Ellsworth Community College.

Krefft announced his commitment back in October and will sign his letter of intent on Feb. 3 at the Clear Lake High School gym.

At the center position, Krefft was the leader of a strong offensive line unit in the fall. During his senior year, he played well enough to be recognized as all-district, and was also recognized as academic all-district.

Fisher announced that he would be joining Krefft at Concordia St. Paul in early December. The Golden Bears play in the D-II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

As an anchor of Clear Lake's defense, Fisher led the team in total tackles and five sacks. His 66.5 total tackles was good for 11th-most in Class 2A. He was recognized as an all-district selection for his senior season.