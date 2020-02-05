Three area teams ranked in Class 1A top five

Class 1A is North Iowa basketball’s proudest class this week. With Bishop Garrigan going up one spot to No. 5, there are now three area basketball squads ranked in the state's top five.
As the regular season wraps up, don't just pay attention to the big schools. Go to a smaller school basketball game and you might get to see something pretty cool. Squads that aren't currently ranked, like Rockford, Osage and Algona have players that bring plenty of excitement.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Easton Valley, 15-0
2. WACO, 17-0
3. West Fork, 17-1
Two more wins last week for the Warhawks, who continue to be one of the most surprisingly dominant teams in the area. A big part of that is West Fork’s 3-point shooting ability. The squad is tops in the area in 3-point percentage, at 38.5 percent, and the team has four players shooting over 40 percent from deep.
4. Lake Mills, 16-1
Dashawn Linnen and Chett Helming continue to lead this team to the verge of glory. Linnen is averaging 19.9 points per game, while Helming is close behind at 17.6, with the two also leading the team in rebounds. Linnen is the area's top scorer, with 337 points on the year. The Bulldogs have now won 14 straight games and hold a one-game lead over Bishop Garrigan in the Top of Iowa West.
5. Bishop Garrigan, 15-2
After two straight games with over 85 points last week, the Golden Bears are now No. 5 in the rankings. Junior Angel Winkel is second among area players with 326 total points this season, and is third in rebounds with 158. Winkel is also surprisingly adept at shooting from deep, with a 3-point percentage of 35.7 percent, second best on the team. At just one game back of Lake Mills, Garrigan has plenty to be excited.
6. South O’Brien, 15-2
7. Remsen St. Mary’s, 14-2
8. Montezuma, 14-2
9. Martensdale-St. Mary’s, 15-2
10. Boyer Valley, 15-1
Class 2A
1. West Sioux, 17-0
2. Treynor, 16-1
3. North Linn, 16-0
4. Van Meter, 17-0
5. Camanche, 14-2
6. Boyden-Hull
7. Dyersville Beckman, 14-3
You have free articles remaining.
8. Aplington-Parkersburg, 14-1
9. West Branch, 14-2
10. Western Christian, 13-3
Class 3A
1. Marion, 15-1
2 (tie). Carroll, 13-1
2 (tie). Davenport Assumption, 12-2
4. Norwalk, 12-3
5. Mount Vernon, 14-2
6. Pella, 12-4
7. Glenwood, 12-3
8. Clear Lake, 14-2
The Lions have won eight straight games, hold a multiple game lead over Algona in the North Central Conference, and have scored 91 more points than any other NCC team. They have a deep squad, with five players all capable of putting up double digit points in any one game, along with two of the area's top rebounders in Jaylen DeVries and Andrew Formanek. I predict a pretty deep tournament run for Clear Lake, and possibly a return to the state semifinals.
9. MOC-Floyd Valley, 14-3
10. Winterset
Class 4A
1. Iowa City West, 13-1
2. Ankeny Centennial, 15-1
3. Dubuque Senior, 13-1
4. Waterloo West, 13-2
5. North Scott, 14-1
6. Cedar Falls, 11-2
7. Council Bluffs Lincoln, 16-1
8. Waukee, 11-2
9. Dubuque Hempstead, 12-3
10. West Des Moines Valley, 11-5