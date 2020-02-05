Three area teams ranked in Class 1A top five

Class 1A is North Iowa basketball’s proudest class this week. With Bishop Garrigan going up one spot to No. 5, there are now three area basketball squads ranked in the state's top five.

As the regular season wraps up, don't just pay attention to the big schools. Go to a smaller school basketball game and you might get to see something pretty cool. Squads that aren't currently ranked, like Rockford, Osage and Algona have players that bring plenty of excitement.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. Easton Valley, 15-0

2. WACO, 17-0

3. West Fork, 17-1

Two more wins last week for the Warhawks, who continue to be one of the most surprisingly dominant teams in the area. A big part of that is West Fork’s 3-point shooting ability. The squad is tops in the area in 3-point percentage, at 38.5 percent, and the team has four players shooting over 40 percent from deep.

4. Lake Mills, 16-1