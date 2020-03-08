Three area boys basketball teams set for state title run

As the 2020 IHSAA Class 1A boys state basketball tournament kicks off Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, three North Iowa teams have been preparing to make title runs this week.

Lake Mills comes into the tournament as the top seed with a 23-2 record, while Bishop Garrigan is seeded second with a 22-2 record, and West Fork stats play as the sixth seed with a 23-2 record.

Here is a look at each of the area's state tournament teams:

Lake Mills

The Bulldogs have had a little more than a week to soak in their historic 77-62 win last Saturday against Turkey Valley in the Class 1A, Substate 2 final.

That victory sends Lake Mills to the state tournament for the first time since 1986, and only the third time in school history, a feat not lost on Bulldogs head coach Kyle Menke.

“It’s a special accomplishment for our program, and an exciting time for the community,” said Menke, who has coached the Bulldogs for the past 21 years. “We’ve had a lot of good teams over the years that have not been able to get down to Des Moines for one reason or another, and for this group to break through and play so well on Saturday night was a very fun and memorable experience.”