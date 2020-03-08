Three area boys basketball teams set for state title run

As the 2020 IHSAA Class 1A boys state basketball tournament kicks off Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, three North Iowa teams have been preparing to make title runs this week.
Lake Mills comes into the tournament as the top seed with a 23-2 record, while Bishop Garrigan is seeded second with a 22-2 record, and West Fork stats play as the sixth seed with a 23-2 record.
Here is a look at each of the area's state tournament teams:
Lake Mills
The Bulldogs have had a little more than a week to soak in their historic 77-62 win last Saturday against Turkey Valley in the Class 1A, Substate 2 final.
That victory sends Lake Mills to the state tournament for the first time since 1986, and only the third time in school history, a feat not lost on Bulldogs head coach Kyle Menke.
“It’s a special accomplishment for our program, and an exciting time for the community,” said Menke, who has coached the Bulldogs for the past 21 years. “We’ve had a lot of good teams over the years that have not been able to get down to Des Moines for one reason or another, and for this group to break through and play so well on Saturday night was a very fun and memorable experience.”
Lake Mills is led by the scoring duo of Deshawn Linnen and Chad Helming, who between them average 39 points a game for a Bulldogs team that has averaged 85.2 points a game.
Helming had a career night against Turkey Valley, scoring 39 points, 21 coming by way of 3-pointers. The senior has scored 485 points this season and averages 19.4 points per game for the Bulldogs.
Junior Deshawn Linnen averages 19.6 points per game and has scored 491 points in 25 games this season.
Both Linnen and Helming rank in the top 30 in the state in scoring average, while Linnen's 60.6 percent field goal percentage ranks second among the top 30 scorers in the state.
The Bulldogs’ first round opponent is 18-7 Wapsie Valley, which has won eight straight games. The Warriors are led on offense by senior Kiks Rosengarten, who averages 19.2 points per game and has a team-high 481 points on the season.
The Warriors started the season slow with five losses in their first eight games. But Wapsie Valley bounced back and now has 15 wins over its past 17 games, to secure the team’s spot at state.
Lake Mills started the season with two wins before falling 72-65 to state-bound Bishop Garrigan, but won 15 straight before getting beat 58-56 by Forest City on Feb. 7. The Bulldogs have won six straight since the loss.
Lake Mills will kick off Class 1A boys state tournament action at 11:15 a.m. Monday against 18-7 Wapsie Valley at Wells Fargo Arena.
You have free articles remaining.
Bishop Garrigan
The Golden Bears advanced to the state tournament by defeating South O'Brien 68-48 last week in the Class 1A, Substate 1 finals at Spencer High School.
Making only the fourth trip to the state tournament in school history, Bishop Garrigan comes in as the No. 2 seed and a 22-2 record.
The Golden Bears are riding an 11-game win streak into the state tournament, its last defeat 67-49 loss to Lake Mills on the road on Jan. 21. The two state-bound teams split a two-game home-and-away series this season, with Bishop Garrigan winning 72-65 on Dec. 10.
Bishop Garrigan is led by three double-figure scorers in junior Angelo Winkel and seniors Cade Winkel and John Joyce.
Angelo Winkel has a team-high 453 points this season and averages 18.9 points a game. Most of his points are inside as he has made only 11 3-pointers this season.
Cade Winkel has 375 points and averages 16.3 a contest. His 62.1 percent shooting percentage is tops on the team. He also scores the bulk of his points inside as he has made only five 3-pointers this year.
The third high scorer for the Golden Bears is Joyce, who has 292 points and a 13.9 points per game scoring average. He has hit 31-of-87 3-pointers this season.
The No. 2 seeded Golden Bears face #7 Springville (20-5) at 1 p.m. Monday.
West Fork
For the fifth time in school history, and the first since 2014, the Warhawks are in the state tournament field.
West Fork secured its spot with a 61-54 win over Ankeny Christian last week in Nevada, its 23rd win of the season against only two losses.
The No. 6-seeded Warhawks are currently on a four-game winning streak after falling to Osage 74-72 at home on Feb. 10 Before that heart-breaking loss, West Fork had won 10 straight games.
The Warhawks are led by juniors Kayden Ames and Jakob Washington, and senior Ian Latham, all with double figure scoring averages.
Ames has 363 points and averages 14.5 points per game while hitting nearly 51 percent of his shots during the season. He leads the team in 3-point shooting, hitting 68-of160 shots (42.5 percent) from beyond the arc.
Washington enters Monday state quarterfinal game with 301 points and a 12.0 points per contest average, while Latham has scored 249 points this season with a 10.0 points per game average.
The No. 6-seeded Warhawks take on #3 St. Mary's Ramsen at 2:45 p.m. Monday.