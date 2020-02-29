Three area boys basketball teams advance to state tournament

To paraphrase Meat Loaf, three out of four ain't bad.

Four area basketball teams played on Saturday night for spots in the state tournament, and three of them walked away happy. While over in Class 2A, Forest City fell to North Linn by a 69-42 score, all three area class 1A squads punched their tickets to Des Moines.

The Top of Iowa Conference is going to be very well-represented.

Out at Spencer High School, Bishop Garrigan advanced to state for the fourth time in program history with a 68-48 win over South O'Brien in the Class 1A, Substate 1 finals.

In the 1A, Substate 2 game in Charles City, Lake Mills clinched a state tournament berth for the first time since 1986, as Chett Helming scored a career-high 39 points in the Bulldogs 77-62 win over Turkey Valley.

In Nevada, the West Fork boys beat Ankeny Christian 61-54 to secure the Warhawks' fifth state tournament appearance in team history, and first since 2014.

Junior Kayden Ames was yet again the star on offense for West Fork, as he scored 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Senior Ian Latham scored 10 points for West Fork. Ames and junior Jakob Washington each finished with 10 rebounds on the night.

Clear Lake is the final area team that will try for a state berth. The Lions will play Ballard on Wednesday night in Webster City in the Class 3A, Substate 2 finals.

