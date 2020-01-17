Thompson steps down as Clear Lake baseball coach

After 12 seasons at the helm of the Clear Lake baseball program, head coach Seth Thompson has decided to step down.

On Tuesday, Thompson posted a message on his Twitter account, announcing the decision. In the message, Thompson said:

"Very grateful for the opportunity (Clear Lake) has given me to coach baseball to such amazing young men these past 12 (years). Can't even begin to describe how rewarding it has been to watch so many boys develop into young men and watch so many teams of players and coaches individually full of flaws and blemishes work together to become beautiful.

With a heavy and grateful heart, I have decided the time has come to step down as a coach to spend more time with these amazing and very non-male blessings. Thanks to all the players, parents and coaches that have made these past 12 years so amazing and memorable."

The announcement was tweeted along with a picture of Thompson's wife and daughters.

Over his 12 seasons as coach, Thompson piloted Clear Lake to some very successful seasons, including the Class 3A state championship in 2013, and the Class 2A title in 2015, and 2016.

