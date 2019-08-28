Hannah Thomas has been a fixture for the Mason City High School running programs since her freshman year.
Thomas, now a senior, is looking to cap her career, and nothing would excite her more than a successful season with a lot of lofty goals to be achieved.
Thomas was a state qualifier in 2018 and already holds the school record with a time of 20:08.
“I ran every day, but I learned the value of rest and lifting,” Thomas said. “I want to be the first Mohawk girls under 20 minutes.”
Another trip to the state meet is also on the list.
Mason City coach Tyler Ketelsen also recognizes the intangible qualities of his senior and hopes those can help the team to new levels.
“Hannah is an amazing leader,” Ketelsen said. “She is just a very talented athlete.”
Ketelsen has a veteran lineup to back up Thomas, including Sami Miller and Bryceln Hanson.
Gwen Sewell and Marcell Sierra also could figure in to the top five.
The Mohawk boys lost some talented seniors, so Ketelsen may need some meets to determine who will post the most consistent times.
Christian Rodriguez had a strong sophomore campaign and should be the team leader while Luke Mulholland had an excellent off-season of training.
Miguel Jaime, Trevor Torkelson, Claudio Mateo and David Johnson all could figure into the boys varsity lineup.
Ketelsen will have his work cut out for him as the Mohawk cross country program has nearly 50 runners on the roster, a figure that is among the highest of Ketelsen’s tenure.
