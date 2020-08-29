'This is the most important game': GHV knocks off West Hancock

The Eagles got the scoring started in the second quarter with a three-yard touchdown run by Kelly, which came at the end of a 74-yard drive. The team missed the ensuing PAT, and those six points were all that the team would get on offense.

The Cardinals responded to West Hancock’s score later in the quarter with a rushing touchdown of their own.

GHV had the ball at the goal-line, and on three consecutive plays, was stuffed by the Eagles’ defense. But a crucial offsides penalty on West Hancock gave GHV another chance, and senior Isaac Knutson ran the ball in for a score on fourth-and-three, with 1:29 left in the third quarter.

GHV lucked into its next score, thanks to a crucial mistake by the Eagles. With just over a minute left in the third quarter, the Eagles were set to punt. The snap to punter Cayson Barnes was low, and the officials ruled that Barnes had kneeled with the ball at the three yard line, to give the Cardinals the ball.

Knutson then ran the ball into the end-zone again, and GHV took a 14-6 lead.