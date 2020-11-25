"This is the best team I've had:" Collins eager to get Mason City bowling season started

After finishing the 2019-2020 season with a 4-5 record, Mason City head girls’ bowling coach Larry Collins is optimistic about the new year. Mohawk coach optimistic about the 2020-21 season
With all of the starters from last year returning, the Mohawks will have plenty of experience on the lanes.
The two bowlers that Collins expects to lead the Mohawks this year are senior captain Erin Lacy and junior Hailee Wendell, both of whom consistently hit the 200 mark in practices. Also returning are Nathalie Angel, sophomore Ava Hoard, sophomore Maggie Arickx, and senior Adrian Ott, all of whom lettered a season ago.
With all of that returning, Collins is eager to get the 2020 season started.
“I’ve been coaching for six years, and this is the best team I’ve had together in those six years,” Collins said. “We’re pretty excited. They are really dedicated. They take practice seriously, during the summer, they’ve been bowling. They mesh well together, and they know how to lift each other up.”
On the boys side, things will look a bit different. With nine seniors departing from last season's team, boys' head coach Richard Patras expects a "growth season" ahead for the Mohawks.
Even with a small upperclassmen group, and low numbers, Patras sees area to be optimistic. Senior team captain, Nathan Frescaz, juniors John Brandt and Joe Uker, and sophomore Gavin Als are the bowlers that should provide the leadership on varsity. With a team that will be full of younger bowlers, those four will be a critical piece of the 2020 squad.
"It's a nervous thing to bowl on varsity," Patras said. "You'd be surprised how nervous it gets for these kids. I brought some freshman up before and had them bowl in past years on varsity, and wow. You'd think it'd be so simple, but it's not."
This year, things will look different in high school bowling, as with every other sport. Attendance at home meets will be limited to just two people per athlete, and teams are not allowed to bring spectators to away meets, something Collins hopes does not have a negative impact on his team.
“It’s more valuable than you’d think,” Collins said. “When you have spectators cheering you on, it’s a mental game. When they can keep those bowlers lifted, and having fun, then they tend to bowl much better. Without spectators, it might not be as much fun. It’s just different.”
