"This is the best team I've had:" Collins eager to get Mason City bowling season started

Even with a small upperclassmen group, and low numbers, Patras sees area to be optimistic. Senior team captain, Nathan Frescaz, juniors John Brandt and Joe Uker, and sophomore Gavin Als are the bowlers that should provide the leadership on varsity. With a team that will be full of younger bowlers, those four will be a critical piece of the 2020 squad.

"It's a nervous thing to bowl on varsity," Patras said. "You'd be surprised how nervous it gets for these kids. I brought some freshman up before and had them bowl in past years on varsity, and wow. You'd think it'd be so simple, but it's not."

This year, things will look different in high school bowling, as with every other sport. Attendance at home meets will be limited to just two people per athlete, and teams are not allowed to bring spectators to away meets, something Collins hopes does not have a negative impact on his team.

“It’s more valuable than you’d think,” Collins said. “When you have spectators cheering you on, it’s a mental game. When they can keep those bowlers lifted, and having fun, then they tend to bowl much better. Without spectators, it might not be as much fun. It’s just different.”

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.