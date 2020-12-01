'Things we can build on’: Forest City boys’ basketball still confident after season-opening loss

Of course, every coach and player wants to win every game. But early season losses to quality opponents only teach coaches about their teams and what they can improve on.

Rosacker admitted that the Indians could’ve scheduled a team that they could’ve easily beaten by 15 or more points. But would it really matter if he didn’t learn anything about his team?

“I think when things didn’t go well, we didn’t trust our offense or our defense, especially defensively,” Rosacker said. “When we wanted to focus on two guys, and those two guys score 40-some points, then that’s something we need to do a better job of. There’s things that we can take away from this that we can build on.”

Despite the loss, Rosacker and Miller still believe in this team. The Indians are down two starters from last year due to graduation.

“We lost some seniors last year that played quite a bit,” Rosacker said. “I think we’re still trying to figure out those guys stepping in and how we’re going to fill those roles.”

If the Indians can figure out some defensive issues, and newer players grow into their roles, Miller believes his team can compete for a Top of Iowa West title.