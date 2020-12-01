'Things we can build on’: Forest City boys’ basketball still confident after season-opening loss

After dropping the season opener to Spirit Lake, 67-52, on Monday night at home, the Forest City boys basketball team knew it didn’t do enough to deserve the win.
And even though they lost by 15 points, the Indians still felt like they were in the ball game. Forest City remains confident and hopeful.
“We just talked to the guys and I said that I saw a lot of good things that we can build on, but we saw a lot of things that, against a good team, we need to get better at,” head coach Dan Rosacker said.
After finishing 16-8 a year ago, and making it to the sub-state final before bowing out of the Iowa high school postseason, the Indians opened up this season against a non-conference opponent for the first time since 2013.
Spirit Lake had two talented scorers returning to the lineup from a year ago: junior Vance Katzfey and senior Creighton Moricsh. Although Forest City cut the score to 22-20 midway through the second quarter, Katzfey and Morisch led Spirit Lake on a 14-2 run to close out the half.
It never got close the remainder of the game. Katzfey had 29 points and Moricsh was in double-digits as well.
“I feel like we let up a lot of back-door cuts, offensive rebounds and too many open shooters,” senior Noah Miller said. “Defensively, mainly, but we can also improve on the offensive end.”
Of course, every coach and player wants to win every game. But early season losses to quality opponents only teach coaches about their teams and what they can improve on.
Rosacker admitted that the Indians could’ve scheduled a team that they could’ve easily beaten by 15 or more points. But would it really matter if he didn’t learn anything about his team?
“I think when things didn’t go well, we didn’t trust our offense or our defense, especially defensively,” Rosacker said. “When we wanted to focus on two guys, and those two guys score 40-some points, then that’s something we need to do a better job of. There’s things that we can take away from this that we can build on.”
Despite the loss, Rosacker and Miller still believe in this team. The Indians are down two starters from last year due to graduation.
“We lost some seniors last year that played quite a bit,” Rosacker said. “I think we’re still trying to figure out those guys stepping in and how we’re going to fill those roles.”
If the Indians can figure out some defensive issues, and newer players grow into their roles, Miller believes his team can compete for a Top of Iowa West title.
“I want to try to get to the Well. Obviously, that’s everybody’s main goal,” Miller said of making it to the state tournament at the Wells Fargo Center. “Winning conference would be a good step and just to win as many games as possible.”
Miller is also just happy to get the opportunity to lead in his final year of playing high school basketball.
"I’m excited that we’re playing," Miller said. "I’ve gained buddies through AAU, and I know they’re not getting to play. I’m also grateful we got our guys back and we should be pretty good this year."
Miller finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals in the loss. Senior Brandon Leber led Forest City with 16 points and junior Andrew Snyder chipped in nine as well.
Forest City will play at 7:45 on Tuesday night at Eagle Grove.
