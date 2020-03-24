The year's most dramatic moments in North Iowa sports

Forest City sophomore Carter Bruckhoff nailed a 3-pointer with just seconds left in overtime, as the Indians pulled off a 51-50 upset win over Osage, to advance to the substate finals.

The game was tight nearly the whole way through. At halftime, the Indians led the Green Devils, 23-17, and at the beginning of the fourth, the Indians lead had slimmed to one points, 30-29.

Regulation ended with the two squads deadlocked at 45-45. With seconds left in the overtime period, Indians junior Noah Miller passed the ball out to Bruckhoff in the corner. Bruckhoff had gone 0-for-8 over the previous two games from 3-point territory, but nailed the shot to put the Indians up by one point. After a desperation heave at the buzzer failed to go in for Osage, the Indians celebrated on the court.

"I'm just glad I took (the shot)," Bruckhoff said after the game. "I'm glad coach and my teammates trusted me. Noah Miller saw me in the corner, and I had to just let it rip."

Girls Basketball