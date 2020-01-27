The song remains the same: Not much movement for North Iowa teams in latest girls' basketball rankings

No big news this week for North Iowa in the IGHSAU girls basketball rankings. All but one of the area teams named in the polls stayed exactly where they were last week, the one exception being Hampton-Dumont, which fell three spots because of its loss to Clear Lake back on Jan. 16.

The two schools to watch are West Hancock and Clear Lake. At 16-0 and No. 2 in Class 2A, the Eagles have to be considered a favorite for the state title. The Lions are currently on a six-game winning streak, and have beaten their opponents by an average of 17 points.

Class 1A

1. Montezuma, 13-0

2. Newell-Fonda, 15-0

3. Marquette Catholic, 15-1

4. North Mahaska, 10-2

5. Bishop Garrigan, 15-1

With three pretty dominant wins last week, and the state's fifth-leading scorer in Audi Crooks, the Golden Bears are in a pretty favorable position. I expect them to be one of the team's fighting for a state title down at Wells Fargo Arena in just a few short weeks.

6. MMCRU, 15-0

7. St. Ansgar, 13-2