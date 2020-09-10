'The Shooting Ciavarellis: Ava Ciavarelli the newest member of family to find shooting success

For Ava Ciavarelli, shooting is a family affair.
Last month, Ava, a Mason City senior, competed at the 2020 Grand American National Trap Shooting tournament in Linn Creek, Missouri, and nearly came away with a title. In a field of 1,025 shooters, Ciavarelli tied with 12 other people for an event best in the Challenger Ammunition Handicap event, with a 98 out of 100.
She ended up finishing second overall, worth about $600 in prize money.
“I was so excited because I had arrived a week late because I had a lot of other stuff going on at home. I only could shoot during the championship week,” Ciavarelli said. “I got there the night before, and I thought if I don’t do great that’s OK. It’s my first day. It turns out that I shot so well. I was in the zone, I was hitting every target, and it was just an amazing experience. It was crazy.”
Ciavarelli comes from a family with a storied history of shooting. Her father, Randy Ciavarelli, is a nine-time Iowa State champion in high-powered rifle shooting, and won the national junior championship three times, along with two National Cups. Her grandfathers, Tony Ciavarelli and Eugene Adam, have several championships and national event titles between them as well.
Ava is still the family newcomer to the sport. She has only been shooting competitively since her freshman year. When she started, she didn’t exactly dominate right away.
“My first year I was really bad,” Ciavarelli said. “I was on the lowest squad for the high school team. I started practicing hard, like ‘I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to get up to the big leagues.’ It just started clicking. I started getting a lot better, faster at it. All of a sudden I was shooting away.”
Ava’s family is proud and enthusiastic about what she has accomplished in just three seasons. Her father, Randy, is her defacto coach, and says that his daughter seems to just be naturally good at the sport.
As a whole, the family loves to compete in almost everything, and has always been locally known as “The Shooting Ciavarellis,” according to Randy.
“With everybody being so enthused that we have another shooter in the family, she has a lot of support,” Randy said. “I have a lot of help with other people coaching also. She just seems to be a natural at it. She doesn’t seem to work half as hard as the rest of us. She just gets up there and does well.”
Over the past three summers, Ava has continued to shoot at registered shooting events in order to qualify for the Grand America National Tournament, which is usually held in Sparta, Illinois. The event was moved this year to the Lake of the Ozarks.
While she has steadily improved over the past three years of competing, Ava was not expecting to do anywhere close to as well as she did. But when she got to the event, she surprised even herself.
After tying for the lead with 12 other shooters in her event, Ciavarelli competed in a shootout with Payton Detavernier, one of the top shooters in the country, and the first girl to win Nebraska’s Cornhusker Cup.
“I couldn’t even believe I got there. I was in a shootout for the overall championship with 12 other people,” Ciavarelli said. “I ended up dropping one other target on my first box, so I shot a 24 out of 25. Then I dropped another target, so I shot another 24 out of 25, and she ended up running them. I got runner-up.”
Ciavarelli has one more season to compete for the Mason City squad, a team that has competitors from other area schools such as Clear Lake and Newman Catholic. It’s the fastest-growing sport in the state, and Ciavarelli is doing all she can to get more kids to join.
“It’s a sport where anyone can do it,” Ciavarelli said. “It doesn’t matter if you are not a fast runner or if you can’t lift a ton of weight. All you have to be able to do is point the gun and shoot. We have a lot of kids in wheelchairs that do it. It’s a really inclusive sport.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
