'The Shooting Ciavarellis: Ava Ciavarelli the newest member of family to find shooting success

Ava is still the family newcomer to the sport. She has only been shooting competitively since her freshman year. When she started, she didn’t exactly dominate right away.

“My first year I was really bad,” Ciavarelli said. “I was on the lowest squad for the high school team. I started practicing hard, like ‘I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to get up to the big leagues.’ It just started clicking. I started getting a lot better, faster at it. All of a sudden I was shooting away.”

Ava’s family is proud and enthusiastic about what she has accomplished in just three seasons. Her father, Randy, is her defacto coach, and says that his daughter seems to just be naturally good at the sport.

As a whole, the family loves to compete in almost everything, and has always been locally known as “The Shooting Ciavarellis,” according to Randy.

“With everybody being so enthused that we have another shooter in the family, she has a lot of support,” Randy said. “I have a lot of help with other people coaching also. She just seems to be a natural at it. She doesn’t seem to work half as hard as the rest of us. She just gets up there and does well.”