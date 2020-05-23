The Globe Gazette's most memorable sports moments

Jerry Smith, Sports Editor

My most memorable moment as a sports fan is also my favorite as a sportswriter.

I worked as a reporter for United Press International and was fortunate to cover the Milwaukee Bucks and the other professional and college teams in the state. On Nov. 13, 1992, the two-time reigning NBA champion Chicago Bulls (also my favorite team being from Illinois) were at the Bradley Center to face the Bucks.

It was fun watching Michael Jordan face rookie Todd Day and being close enough to the floor to listen to the trash talk from both. At one point, Day said, “you ain’t nothing old man,” to which Jordan shrugged his Michael Jordan shrug and said “we’ll see.” Jordan got the best of the former Arkansas star, scoring 34 points and three steals with the rookie guarding him much of the game. Day finished with 12 points and had his hands full with Jordan.