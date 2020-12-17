'The best decision I ever made': Lake Mills wrestling coach Alex Brandenburg earns 400 wins

In the same sense, he learned that coaching isn’t about his career record or milestones during his time as the leader of the program.

“I’ve told people that when I first started, I wanted to pile up a bunch of wins and have everybody think I was awesome or something,” Brandenburg said. “But I coach now just for the kids and the other assistants.”

Andy Dahle wrestled for Brandenburg at Lake Mills from 2010-2013, and now gets to work alongside him as an assistant coach. Dahle has gotten to see first-hand what running a successful high school wrestling program is all about.

Sometimes, it’s about adapting and growing.

“He was very precise and controlling over practices back then,” Dahle said. “Now he’s kind of taken a step back and letting other people get their style or viewpoint in the room, which is really nice. It helps coach a lot of kids other than his style.”

Despite developing different coaching techniques, Brandenburg's love for the sport and for his wrestlers has never waivered.

"He’s still the same players' coach or wrestlers' coach," Dahle said. "It’s not about him, it’s about the team and making us better. It was a cool experience to get that 400th win as a coach with him and see it happen."