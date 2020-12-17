'The best decision I ever made': Lake Mills wrestling coach Alex Brandenburg earns 400 wins

For much of the past decade, the Lake Mills wrestling team has performed at a high level. While many of the faces on the mat have changed over that time, one has remained a constant in the program.
In his 13th season as head coach of the Bulldogs, Alex Brandenburg is looking to lead his Class 1A No. 6 team to its sixth consecutive trip to the state team duals at the end of the year.
Along the way to this season’s goal, he achieved a career milestone that some coaches may never reach during decades-long careers: 400 wins.
Brandenburg accomplished that milestone during a quad dual at North Union on Dec. 10.
"Coming to Lake Mills was the best decision I ever made," Brandenburg said after the dual. "I have been blessed to have great assistant coaches, wrestlers, managers, parents, and fans. It has also helped having such a great youth program."
But what does 400 wins mean to him?
“If anything it means we’re consistent,” Brandenburg said. “We have a consistently solid team each year and we always have a lot of kids out. We have quality kids.”
Over the years, Brandenburg has worked to build up his program and make it more about the team and less about the individual. That concept has worked out, as the Bulldogs have made it to the state team duals in each of the past five seasons.
In the same sense, he learned that coaching isn’t about his career record or milestones during his time as the leader of the program.
“I’ve told people that when I first started, I wanted to pile up a bunch of wins and have everybody think I was awesome or something,” Brandenburg said. “But I coach now just for the kids and the other assistants.”
Andy Dahle wrestled for Brandenburg at Lake Mills from 2010-2013, and now gets to work alongside him as an assistant coach. Dahle has gotten to see first-hand what running a successful high school wrestling program is all about.
Sometimes, it’s about adapting and growing.
“He was very precise and controlling over practices back then,” Dahle said. “Now he’s kind of taken a step back and letting other people get their style or viewpoint in the room, which is really nice. It helps coach a lot of kids other than his style.”
Despite developing different coaching techniques, Brandenburg's love for the sport and for his wrestlers has never waivered.
"He’s still the same players' coach or wrestlers' coach," Dahle said. "It’s not about him, it’s about the team and making us better. It was a cool experience to get that 400th win as a coach with him and see it happen."
The Bulldogs are ranked as a top 10 team in the Predicament’s preseason rankings and have three individual wrestlers ranked as well. Senior Dalton Thorson is ranked No. 10 in 126 weight class, senior Casey Hanson is ranked No. 2 in the 160 weight class, and senior Elijah Wagner is ranked No. 3 in the 182 weight class.
Hanson finished fourth at the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines last year. He’s worked closely with Brandenburg to improve his skills.
“I know when I came here, we both kind of had the same style of wrestling,” Brandenburg said. “He helped me through and taught me what he used to do. I just evolved off all that stuff.”
Wagner finished in fifth place at the state tournament a year ago. Similar to Hanson, he has his sights set on a higher finish.
“I’d like to be in the finals,” Wagner said. “Casey and I get to wrestle in the room and push each other. It would be cool to both wrestle in the finals together.”
Outside of the three ranked wrestlers, 10 of the 22 members of the wrestling team are seniors. The goal is to get back to the state team duals.
With Brandenburg at the helm, and history on the program's side, the Bulldogs have a good shot.
