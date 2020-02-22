Tate Hagen earns first West Hancock wrestling title since 2001

For Tate Hagen, senior year has been perfect so far.
This past fall, Hagen was Iowa high school football’s leading rusher, and the main spark that led West Hancock to the Class 1A title.
On Saturday Hagen became a champion again, winning the Class 1A 195-pound state title, for the Eagles’ first state wrestling title since head coach Mark Sanger won the championship back in 2001.
Hagen erupted with joy as his 7-4 win came to an end. After leaping into Sanger’s arms, Hagen hopped the guardrail, and ran up into the stands to hug his family.
“It’s amazing,” Hagen said. “I’ve been working my whole life for this. Ever since I was little, going to wrestling every week, and just busting my butt all the time. It feels amazing.”
At the end of the first period, Hagen trailed Lisbon junior Cole Clark by a 2-1 score. In the second period, Hagen scored a take down and an escape to tie the match at 4-4. Hagen clinched the match with a take down, with 23 seconds left in the third.
“I had to go out there and take that one from him,” Hagen said of Clark. “He’s a great wrestler, and a great competitor. It was my time.”
Hagen had exciting finishes in each of his final two matches. In the semifinals, Hagen won in double-overtime over Hinton junior Derek Anderson. With his comeback victory in the championship, Hagen and Sanger were both left breathless. When time expired, Sanger raised his arms to the West Hancock crowd. As the last Eagles’ wrestler to win a championship, it clearly meant a lot to Sanger to see Hagen bring home another title.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s a special kid,” Sanger said. “He earned it, he earned all of it. He’s got a lot of guts. He comes from two seconds left in the semifinals match to winning the ultimate tiebreaker, gets down early in this one, and fights all the way back, and seals the deal with a take-down late. I couldn’t be more happy for him. It's well-deserved, and I am very proud to be his coach."
Hagen’s win was the finishing stamp on a very successful day for West Hancock. The Eagles went undefeated on Saturday, as Tanner Hagen and Chandler Redenius both finished third at state in their respective weight classes, while junior Bryer Subject earned a seventh-place finish at 152 pounds.
“We didn’t lose a match today,” Sanger said. “Our guys came to compete, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team. They did unbelievable. Awesome.”
As the two hugged after match, Sanger and Hagen both smiled broadly. In the tunnel, each of Hagen's five state-qualifier teammates hugged and congratulated him. The moment was filled with joy for every West Hancock person there.
As a former state champ himself, Sanger knows just how good Hagen feels.
"There is no better feeling than that in the world," Sanger said. "Wrestling is not an easy sport. He’s put the time in, and put the work in. He deserves every bit of gratitude he has. There is nothing like that feeling. He is on cloud nine right now, I guarantee you."
Every athlete should dream of having a senior year like Hagen. With two state titles now in the bag, Hagen is ready for more.
“That first one just got the ball rolling,” Hagen said. “Now I want everything.”