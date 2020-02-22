Tate Hagen earns first West Hancock wrestling title since 2001

Hagen had exciting finishes in each of his final two matches. In the semifinals, Hagen won in double-overtime over Hinton junior Derek Anderson. With his comeback victory in the championship, Hagen and Sanger were both left breathless. When time expired, Sanger raised his arms to the West Hancock crowd. As the last Eagles’ wrestler to win a championship, it clearly meant a lot to Sanger to see Hagen bring home another title.

“He’s a special kid,” Sanger said. “He earned it, he earned all of it. He’s got a lot of guts. He comes from two seconds left in the semifinals match to winning the ultimate tiebreaker, gets down early in this one, and fights all the way back, and seals the deal with a take-down late. I couldn’t be more happy for him. It's well-deserved, and I am very proud to be his coach."

Hagen’s win was the finishing stamp on a very successful day for West Hancock. The Eagles went undefeated on Saturday, as Tanner Hagen and Chandler Redenius both finished third at state in their respective weight classes, while junior Bryer Subject earned a seventh-place finish at 152 pounds.

“We didn’t lose a match today,” Sanger said. “Our guys came to compete, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team. They did unbelievable. Awesome.”