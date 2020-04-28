Take II: Lee excited to be back as Mohawks football coach

Since stepping away, Lee has continued to stay busy. He has been a Mason City teacher for the past 25 years, and has been a member of the Mason City Council since 2011. With his children now older, Lee is ready to turn his full attention back to football.

Lee has not been entirely absent from the sideline since leaving the Mohawks program. He spent one year as the offensive line coach at Newman Catholic in 2011, under former head coach Mike Dirksen. Lee graduated from Newman Catholic in 1989, toward the beginning of Dirksen’s 31-year run at the head of the Knights’ program, and Lee cherished the opportunity to coach under his old mentor.

“He was very much a mentor and father figure for me growing up,” Lee said. “When I had the opportunity to coach with him for a year, I was not going to miss that opportunity”

Since the news broke of Lee’s return to the Mohawks, he has been flooded with congratulations from coaches, players and former teammates, including former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, who played college football with Lee at the University of Northern Iowa.

On Monday, Warner replied to Lee’s tweet announcing his return by saying “Congrats my man… love seeing my teammates impact the next generation!! Best of luck Mohawks!”