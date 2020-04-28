Take II: Lee excited to be back as Mohawks football coach

After 10 years away, a familiar presence will walk the sidelines at Mohawk Stadium this fall.
On Saturday, John Lee announced that he had accepted the position as the new Mason City head football coach, a job that he previously occupied from May 2000 to January 2010.
For Lee, who won the 2001 CIML Coach of the Year Award, and coached the Mohawks to four playoff appearances in his first stint, the return has been a long time coming. Since stepping down from the position, Lee knew he someday wanted to return to coaching football.
“When I got out of it 10 years ago, a lot of it had to do with family reasons, and my kids growing up,” Lee said. “There were a lot of things going on. I’ve always kind of missed it. I saw an opportunity, took it, and the school decided to give me another opportunity.”
Lee thought about applying for the open position last year and regretted not doing so. The job eventually went to Brandon Krusey, who went 1-8 in his only season before leaving for the head coaching job at Davenport West.
“I thought about it last year for quite awhile. The application time came and went and I never really applied. It was like flipping a coin,” Lee said. “After the application process closed, I was like 'I wanted to apply for it. I missed it.”
Since stepping away, Lee has continued to stay busy. He has been a Mason City teacher for the past 25 years, and has been a member of the Mason City Council since 2011. With his children now older, Lee is ready to turn his full attention back to football.
Lee has not been entirely absent from the sideline since leaving the Mohawks program. He spent one year as the offensive line coach at Newman Catholic in 2011, under former head coach Mike Dirksen. Lee graduated from Newman Catholic in 1989, toward the beginning of Dirksen’s 31-year run at the head of the Knights’ program, and Lee cherished the opportunity to coach under his old mentor.
“He was very much a mentor and father figure for me growing up,” Lee said. “When I had the opportunity to coach with him for a year, I was not going to miss that opportunity”
Since the news broke of Lee’s return to the Mohawks, he has been flooded with congratulations from coaches, players and former teammates, including former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, who played college football with Lee at the University of Northern Iowa.
On Monday, Warner replied to Lee’s tweet announcing his return by saying “Congrats my man… love seeing my teammates impact the next generation!! Best of luck Mohawks!”
The Mohawks offense will look pretty similar to how it did in Lee’s first go-around. The focus will mostly be on running the ball, but Lee has also shown a willingness to employ a more balanced attack and will not shy away from passing.
In 2008 for instance, the Mohawks' leading rusher was quarterback Ryan Goetzinger, who rushed for 783 yards, while leading receiver Noah Huisman finished with 55 receptions and 1,097 yards on the season.
“We’ll do what it takes to compete,” Lee said “We’ll put the athletes in a position to be the most successful they can be.”
Some of Lee’s former players gave rave reviews to their old coach, and each one expressed their excitement that he had decided to return to the sidelines.
“I’m very excited for him and for the program,” former Mason City offensive lineman Travis Vlantes said. “I know football is a lifelong passion of his. He stepped away to do what was best for his family, and it looks like he is ready to take on the challenge again. I couldn’t be more thrilled for him.”
Former Mason City quarterback Brady Foster remembers Lee's enjoyable and passionate coaching style. According to Foster, Lee knocked on the door of several Mason City seniors one year to try to convince them to try out for the football team. Foster expects that fans and players can look forward to a few new wrinkles to in Lee's offensive schemes, albeit with limitations.
"There won't be any shotgun (formation)," Foster said with a laugh. "I lost that battle."
Lee Gealow was the Mason City quarterback in 2009 and appreciated the atmosphere of trust that Lee created in the program. Gealow emphasized that he had nothing but positive experiences under Lee.
"He just always had your back," Gealow said. "You can count on one hand how many people care about their players as much as he does."
Lee's coaching situation is strange right now, with very limited contact with players and no school currently going on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is in the process of reaching out to his players and starting an off-season workout routine that they can safely do from home.
One of the people who might be most excited about Lee's new job might be Lee's daughter, who he says "has never forgiven me for retiring."
"She loved it, watching me be a part of it, and going to practice," Lee said. "When I told her, she was excited, and jumped up and down. She said 'I’ve been waiting for this for 10 years.' It was a big celebration, and a joy. Now we move forward."
