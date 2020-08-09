Summer sports during COVID-19: A closer look

Iowa was the only state in the nation that played summer sports. Tharp says the season was so successful because administrators and coaches took it seriously.

“As far as we know, there were no players and coaches that had to go to the hospital or had to be on respirators,” Tharp said. “What we’ve been told is that there has been no transmission from player to player or opposing player from that aspect of things."

Tharp says he hasn’t heard any negative feedback regarding test results after a large number of fans piled into Principal Park for state baseball.

“A great effort between the I-Cubs and our office of making all the potential steps we could to make it a safe experience for them,” Tharp said.

The IHSAA will use what happened this summer to its advantage in planning for football this fall. States like Minnesota and Illinois are canceling fall seasons, but not Iowa.

“I don’t know what the odds are, if we can get through 14 weeks without there being any cancellation of games,” Tharp said. “We probably should go put all our money on black at the casino and call in our numbers. All we’re trying to do is give these kids an opportunity to play sports and do it as safely as it can be done.”

And that’s what the state did this summer. It’s up to you to form your own opinion about it.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.