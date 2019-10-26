Brandon Krusey has said all season that the Mason City football team has been building to something good.
On Friday, the Mohawks reached one goal set during preseason by winning their first game of the season, a 28-17 win over Ottumwa at Mohawks Stadium.
The first-year coach said he was proud of the way his team hung in all year and didn't get too discouraged by the team's 0-8 start this year, and a 20-game losing streak dating back to 2017.
"It was a great night overall," Krusey said. "I was glad we could celebrate our first win at home. We really worked hard and we are building something here and this win will help us do that."
Krusey said the Mohawks defense stepped up in the second half after Mason City fell behind 17-7 at the half.
The biggest defensive play for the Mohawks came on a 50-yard interception return by junior Alex Kinney that helped bring Mason City back.
Leading the way on defense was senior Jeffrey Skogen with nine tackles. Sophomore Taylor Worple finished with five tackles.
Skogen also had a few "crucial" catches. The senior finished with six catches for 81 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown catch.
On offense, sophomore quarterback James Jennings had a big night, completing 14-of-21 passes for 237 yards, including the 30-yard TD strike to Skogen.
Jennings' biggest targets were sophomore Reid Johnson, who had one catch for 80 yards, Skogen and sophomore Carter Thomas, who had six catches for 75 yards.
"We controlled the second half and gained momentum and then we were able to finish strong," Krusey said. "The way they bounced back was great for them. They really fought and we got to celebrate a win."
The Mohawks finished with 285 yards, including 237 through the air. Going into the game, Mason City had only 530 rushing yards and 1,256 yards of total offense.
