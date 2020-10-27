Stoking the fire: St. Ansgar seniors ready to make school history again

The fire is still burning hot for the St. Ansgar volleyball team.
Earlier this season, Saints head coach Tyler Johnson described last year’s loss to North Butler in the regional quarterfinals as one that kept his team motivated throughout the offseason.
“I think there is a little bit of fire burning with the way things ended last year,” Johnson said back in early September. “On the last night, I think they knew we could’ve done better than we did. Hopefully, that keeps them going through this year to finish a little stronger.”
After Monday night’s 3-0 victory over Turkey Valley in the Class 1A, Region 6 semifinals, it looks like that fire has become a five-alarm blaze, as the Saints punched their ticket to the regional finals for the first time in 20 years, and put the program one win away from the its first state tournament appearance since 1988.
When the final kill from senior Gracie Urbatsch hit the floor on Monday, the home crowd roared with approval as the Saints finished off the sweep with a 25-6 set victory in set three over the Trojans.
The Saints have seven seniors on this year’s team, a group that has played together since elementary school. According to Johnson, that experience has been crucial to the recent run of success.
“A lot of them have played since their freshman/sophomore year,” Johnson said. “In a year like this where teams haven’t had as many scrimmages and practices are weird and the scheduling is a little weird, it has been huge to have seven seniors that can kind of control the tempo. Their leadership helps to go further.”
This season, it has all come together for the senior class, led by the Core Four of top hitters Brooklyn Hackbart, Blayne Koster and Urbatsch, along with standout setter Hali Anderson.
With Monday’s win, the team has now won 17 straight games dating back to Sept. 19, and have not lost a set since its 3-1 win on Sept. 26 over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
This season, Hackbart leads the team on offense with 187 kills, while Koster and Urbatsch are close behind with 166 and 151. Anderson leads the team with 536 assists.
On Monday, Anderson had 30 assists against Turkey Valley, while Hackbart had a team-high 16 kills.
“With us striving for one goal, there is not just one person that is really good,” Urbatsch said. “We have so many good hitters that can put the ball down, so many good passers, good setters all the way around. I think we just gel together really well.”
Monday’s win was a big step, but the Saints know that the journey is not over yet. On Wednesday night, St. Ansgar will face its biggest challenge of the year, with a match in the finals against Wapsie Valley, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 1A.
The Warriors are led on offense by junior Lydia Imbrogno, who has 224 kills on the season. On defense, sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten has a team-high 59 blocks.
If the Saints want to beat Wapsie Valley, they are going to have to keep the mistakes to a minimum. In Monday night’s win, St. Ansgar had a bumpy second set, with several errors leading to a tight finish.
The Saints’ eventually won the set, 26-24, but according to Johnson, they are going to have to play nearly error-free against Wapsie Valley.
“When you have to play teams from the Cedar Falls area, you know that you are playing teams that play year round volleyball,” Johnson said. “The biggest thing is overall ball control. We know that we are going to have to compete with them at that level. We are not going to be able to have unforced errors if we want to compete.”
But before shifting their focus to Wednesday night, the St. Ansgar seniors stood on the floor after the final home game of their careers, soaking in the atmosphere.
They want to make school history, and it wouldn’t be the first time. Last year, many of the same girls took part in the program’s first state basketball tournament appearance since 2001. The seniors already made their mark on the school.
Now, it’s time to do it twice.
“It would mean a lot,” Anderson said. “Last year was the experience of a lifetime that we never thought would happen. We know that if we can do it there, we can do it here.”
The Saints' and Wapsie Valley will play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
