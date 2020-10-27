Stoking the fire: St. Ansgar seniors ready to make school history again

Monday’s win was a big step, but the Saints know that the journey is not over yet. On Wednesday night, St. Ansgar will face its biggest challenge of the year, with a match in the finals against Wapsie Valley, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 1A.

The Warriors are led on offense by junior Lydia Imbrogno, who has 224 kills on the season. On defense, sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten has a team-high 59 blocks.

If the Saints want to beat Wapsie Valley, they are going to have to keep the mistakes to a minimum. In Monday night’s win, St. Ansgar had a bumpy second set, with several errors leading to a tight finish.

The Saints’ eventually won the set, 26-24, but according to Johnson, they are going to have to play nearly error-free against Wapsie Valley.

“When you have to play teams from the Cedar Falls area, you know that you are playing teams that play year round volleyball,” Johnson said. “The biggest thing is overall ball control. We know that we are going to have to compete with them at that level. We are not going to be able to have unforced errors if we want to compete.”