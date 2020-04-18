Stepping out: Globe Gazette staff recommend North Iowa hiking spots

I’ve gone at several different times of year and am not anywhere close to a serious hiker, and I’ve never had any problems with the hike.

Best lunch spot for readers to check out post-hike?

One of the best spots is a river bank inside of the recreation area. It’s mostly gravel but there’s a wooden bench nearby that you can sit on as you eat and enjoy the water going around the bend.

Jaci Smith, Editor

What is your favorite area hike?

Jerry (my husband) and I stumbled across the River Bluffs to Winnebago River Trail when we were taking our beagle Benji to the city dog park, just east of Federal off of 14th St. Northeast. The trail head is just across the road from the dog park and follows the Winnebago River north until it ends at the southern tip of Lime Creek Nature Center.

I love being near the water, and the walk is a pleasant, not-too-difficult 3.5 miles. I've only done it in the fall, so I'm looking forward to checking it out again through all the upcoming seasons.

Chris Zoeller, Photographer/Reporter

What is your favorite area hike?