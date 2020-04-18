Stepping out: Globe Gazette staff recommend North Iowa hiking spots

With much of the country currently trapped inside, thoughts turn quickly to the outdoors.
Spring is usually the time of year when people go out into nature, shake off their winter weight, gather with friends, and partake in spring rituals like baseball games and Easter egg hunts.
Most of those rituals have gone out the window this year, with mass gatherings not allowed and sports leagues shuttered for the time being. Acceptable human activities have mostly been reduced to binging on Netflix and doing your best to not eat all of the food in your fridge.
Right now, hiking is one of the few remaining options for North Iowa's increasingly desperate outdoorsy populace. If you are looking for some places to hike, the Globe Gazette staff has you covered.
Shane Lantz, Sports Reporter
What is your favorite area hike?
In the Mason City area, the Zerbel Trail, close to the Mason City Dog Park. I like to pack a lunch and walk all the way up to Lime Creek. There are plenty of trails at Lime Creek, my personal favorite being the Brewery Loop.
Are there any notable landmarks (waterfalls, viewpoints, historical markers, etc.) on the hike that you enjoy?
About a half-mile from the trail head, the Calmus Creek bridge provides a pretty spot for pictures. If you stand in the middle of the bridge and look away from the river, you can see into a canyon that the Calmus Creek flows out of. It looks like the cover of a nature calendar, and is a popular fishing spot.
How hard is the hike?
The hike is almost completely flat, and if you do the entire Lime Creek loop, it's almost five miles. I usually can finish it in around an hour and a half to two hours.
Best lunch spot for readers to check out post-hike?
I usually pack a sandwich and sit down on the bench by the bridge. It looks out over the Winnebago River and is a wonderful place to listen to the water and enjoy some time in nature.
Lisa Grouette, Photographer/Reporter
What is your favorite area hike?
Brushy Creek State Park. It is 1 hour and 27 minutes from Mason City.
Are there any notable landmarks (waterfalls, viewpoints, historical markers, etc.) on the hike that you enjoy?
There are lookout points and a cool, man-made lake that has trees sticking out above the water’s surface. There is also fishing and camping, if you’re into that sort of thing.
How hard is the hike?
I would say moderate. There are a number of sharp inclines, which might not be so easy for everyone. However, there are clearings where one could travel off-trail, if they’re looking for a more challenging experience.
Best lunch spot for readers to check out post-hike?
I bring a day pack with water and protein bars. But, if you took Interstate 35 there, on the way back, you could check out the diner at Boondocks USA truck stop. It’s an Iowa icon, so a lot of people have been there, I’m sure. But the food is really good and inexpensive.
Jared McNett, Reporter
What is your favorite area hike?
Tosanak Recreation Area (Marble Rock, Floyd County), about 35-40 minutes away.
Are there any notable landmarks (waterfalls, viewpoints, historical markers, etc.) on the hike that you enjoy?
Closer to one of the main shelter areas, there’s a very old bell that you can ring. So you get some history and some very cheap entertainment in doing that. No notable landmarks, but some great overlooks of the river.
How hard is the hike?
I’ve gone at several different times of year and am not anywhere close to a serious hiker, and I’ve never had any problems with the hike.
Best lunch spot for readers to check out post-hike?
One of the best spots is a river bank inside of the recreation area. It’s mostly gravel but there’s a wooden bench nearby that you can sit on as you eat and enjoy the water going around the bend.
Jaci Smith, Editor
What is your favorite area hike?
Jerry (my husband) and I stumbled across the River Bluffs to Winnebago River Trail when we were taking our beagle Benji to the city dog park, just east of Federal off of 14th St. Northeast. The trail head is just across the road from the dog park and follows the Winnebago River north until it ends at the southern tip of Lime Creek Nature Center.
I love being near the water, and the walk is a pleasant, not-too-difficult 3.5 miles. I've only done it in the fall, so I'm looking forward to checking it out again through all the upcoming seasons.
Chris Zoeller, Photographer/Reporter
What is your favorite area hike?
My favorite spot to hike is along the Shell Rock River Greenbelt trail, less than 20 minutes from downtown Mason City near Rock Falls. When entering from the north on 290th Street, the foot trail peeks on a bluff overlooking the river toward the west. After following the trail south to river level, you are met with a limestone bluff at the river’s bend, making a nice quiet spot to rest or throw a fishing line in the water.
Are there any notable landmarks on the hike that you enjoy?
In the springtime, the valley floor is covered in little blue flowers, making for a picturesque hiking spot.
How hard is the hike?
There are mild inclines throughout the trail, with rough spots where trees and roots make for a more challenging hike.
Best lunch spot for readers to check out post-hike?
As an avid camper, I generally bring my own food or a small camping stove to boil water for tea and maybe some soup.
Melanie Mergen, Digital Editor
What is your favorite area hike?
My favorite hike would have to be Lime Creek Nature Center — the fact that it’s just outside Mason City is a huge perk, and the wooded trails provide a variety of scenic views. You can witness the Winnebago River from a lot of different perspectives, and even when you’re far from it, you can still hear its soothing sound. There are educational markers as you walk, too.
How hard is the hike?
I’d say the trails are mild to moderate, depending on the trail and time of year. There’s a more accessible one that’s paved, and the longer ones, which have benches dispersed along them at varying intervals, have varying slopes and inclines.
Best lunch spot for readers to check out post-hike?
For lunch, Blue Heron is waiting to greet you on the north end as you come back into town.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!