State Wrestling, Day 2: Five area wrestlers earn spots in state finals

On the second day of the Iowa High School wrestling tournament, there have been a few surprises so far for North Iowa teams. By day's end, five area wrestlers earned spots in Saturday's state finals.
Class 3A
Cullan Schriever stayed perfect for the season with a 22-6 technical fall win over Jackson Barth of Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals. Schriever then wrestled Norwalk's Grant Harbour, and won by a 15-7 major decision to earn a place in Saturday's state finals.
It was a tough morning for the Mason City trio, as two of the Mohawks' three wrestlers lost in the quarterfinals. At 113 pounds, sophomore Jace Rhodes lost to Indianola sophomore Ryder Downey by a 7-5 sudden victory. In the consolation round, Rhodes beat Rheiner Stahlbaum of Johnston by a 7-1 decision. Rhodes will wrestle on Saturday in the consolation semifinals.
Perhaps the most disappointing result of the day for the Mohawks came at 145 pounds, as senior Colby Schriever’s pursuit of his first state title came to an end, with a 5-4 loss to Fort Dodge senior Brandon Mills. Schriever then followed that up with a 13-3 major decision loss to Logan Adamson of Bettendorf in the consolation round.
Class 2A
120
Osage freshman Nick Fox made quick work of his opponent, beating MOC-Floyd Valley senior Johnny Hua by fall at 1:07 to clinch a spot in the semifinals.
In the semis, Fox beat Union junior Kolten Crawford by a 7-4 decision, to clinch a spot in Saturday's state finals.
126
Two area wrestlers wrestled in the Class 2A 126-pound quarterfinals, with one moving onto the semifinals. Osage senior Joe Sullivan pulled out a 7-0 win in the quarterfinal round to punch his ticket to Friday’s semifinals, while Clear Lake junior Sam Nelson lost by a 5-3 decision to Grinnell senior Brock Beck.
Nelson then wrestled in the consolation rounds, and lost by a 10-6 decision.
In the semifinals, Sullivan lost to Independence sophomore Isaiah Weber by a 2-1 decision. Sullivan will wrestle on Saturday against Logan Arp in the consolation round.
138
Hampton-Dumont senior Carl Barkema saw his state titles chances end with a loss by fall at 24 seconds to Jalen Schroop of Williamsburg. Barkema then beat Talen Dengler of West Liberty in the consolation rounds by fall at 4:20.
160
Osage senior Zach Williams became the third Green Devil to clinch a spot in the semis, with a win by fall over CLGLR junior Kalen Meyer at 2:49. Williams wrestled Union junior Adam Ahrendsen in the semifinals, and lost by a 9-0 major decision.
Williams will wrestle New Hampton junior Carson Babcock in Saturday's consolation rounds.
170
Osage junior Spencer Mooberry clinched a semifinal spot with a 5-2 decision over Cole Davis of Independence. Mooberry wrestled Friday night in the semifinals against Blake Liebe of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and won by fall at 44 seconds to earn a spot in the state finals.
182
Caden Collins kept Charles City's hopes alive with a quick victory over Austin Roos of Benton Community, which Collins won by fall at just 19 seconds. In the semifinal round, Collins lost to undefeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Sage Walker, as Walker won by technical fall, with a 17-1 score.
Collins will wrestle in Saturday's consolation round against Payton Vest of South Tama County.
Forest City sophomore Reese Moore also advanced to the semis, beating West Delaware senior Jack Neuhaus by fall at 3:27. Moore then lost to Creston junior Jackson Kinsella by a 4-2 decision in the semis, as Kinsella clinched a spot in the finals.
195
Algona senior Cole Lewis fell in the quarterfinals to West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker by a 14-2 major decision. In the consolation round, Lewis beat Assumption sophomore Aiden Morgan by a 7-4 decision, and lost to Red Oak senior Carter Maynes in the next round.
220
Andrew Hamilton became the second straight Algona wrestler to fall in the quarterfinals round, losing to undefeated Clarinda senior Crew Howard by a 3-1 decision.
Hamilton then advanced to the consolation quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Humboldt junior Colten Goodell, and also beat Seth Adrian. Hamilton will wrestle Saturday in the consolation semifinals.
Class 1A
113
Central Springs sophomore Clayton McDonough scored an 8-2 quarterfinals victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows senior Tyler Stein. McDonough then beat Riverside's Jace Rose by a 3-2 decision to earn a spot in the state finals.
120
Bryce McDonough wasn't as lucky. The Central Springs sophomore lost his quarterfinals match to Garrett Funk of Don Bosco by a 9-1 major decision.
McDonough also lost to Chris Ferguson in the consolation rounds.
145
Riceville sophomore Lawson Losee wrestled his way to the semis with an 8-6 decision over Eagle Grove senior Mark Dawson in the quarterfinals. Losee wrestled on Friday night against Don Bosco junior Cael Rahnavardi, and lost by an 8-5 decision.
Losee will face North Cedar, Stanwood senior Brody Hawtrey in Saturday's consolation rounds.
160
Lake Mills junior Elijiah Wagner beat GT/RA senior Spencer Roth by a 4-3 decision to secure a place in the state semifinals round. Wagner then wrestled Don Bosco sophomore Cade Tenold on Friday night for a spot in the finals, and lost by a 6-2 decision.
170
Sophomore Mathew Francis of West Hancock ended his state title pursuit, as he lost in the quarterfinals to Bryson Freeberg of Tri-Center. Freeberg beat Francis by an 8-4 decision.
Francis then lost in the consolation rounds against Ty Schmidt.
182
West Hancock junior Cole Kelly lost his quarterfinal match to Wilton senior Coy Baker, as he fell at 4:54. Kelly also lost to Nashua-Plainfield's Evan Kalainoff in the consolation rounds.
195
At 195, West Hancock finally saw some success. Senior Tate Hagen beat Sumner-Fredericksburg's Treyten Steffen to push through to the semifinals. Hagen then punched his ticket to the state finals with a 4-2 UTB victory over Derek Anderson in the semifinals round. Hagen will wrestle against Lisbon junior Cole Clark on Saturday for the state title.
220
West Hancock senior Tanner Hagen lost his quarterfinals match, losing by fall at 1:52 to Eagle Grove senior Joel Mendoza. Hagen won twice in the consolation rounds, and will wrestle Ethan Allie of Belle Plaine on Saturday in the consolation semifinals.
285
In the 285-pound class, senior Chandler Redenius became the second West Hancock wrestler to advance to the state semifinals, with a 3-2 decision over Dane Johnson of Pocahontas Area in the quarters.
Redenius then lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision in the semifinals to Ryley Snell of I-35.
For state wrestling updates, visit globegazette.com.