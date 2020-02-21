State Wrestling, Day 2: Five area wrestlers earn spots in state finals

On the second day of the Iowa High School wrestling tournament, there have been a few surprises so far for North Iowa teams. By day's end, five area wrestlers earned spots in Saturday's state finals.

Class 3A

Cullan Schriever stayed perfect for the season with a 22-6 technical fall win over Jackson Barth of Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals. Schriever then wrestled Norwalk's Grant Harbour, and won by a 15-7 major decision to earn a place in Saturday's state finals.

It was a tough morning for the Mason City trio, as two of the Mohawks' three wrestlers lost in the quarterfinals. At 113 pounds, sophomore Jace Rhodes lost to Indianola sophomore Ryder Downey by a 7-5 sudden victory. In the consolation round, Rhodes beat Rheiner Stahlbaum of Johnston by a 7-1 decision. Rhodes will wrestle on Saturday in the consolation semifinals.

Perhaps the most disappointing result of the day for the Mohawks came at 145 pounds, as senior Colby Schriever’s pursuit of his first state title came to an end, with a 5-4 loss to Fort Dodge senior Brandon Mills. Schriever then followed that up with a 13-3 major decision loss to Logan Adamson of Bettendorf in the consolation round.

Class 2A