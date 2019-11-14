Then there were three.
Friday is a day of reckoning for three area football squads still in the hunt for a state championship.
With two games on Friday and another on Saturday, it's a big weekend for North Iowa high school football.
Class A - St. Ansgar (11-0)
For St. Ansgar, all of the hard work, all of the rushing touchdowns, and all of the wins have led up to Friday morning, when the No. 3 seeded Saints take on Grundy Center for spot in the state finals.
The Saints come into the game with an undefeated record, and the No. 2 rushing attack in the state behind only West Hancock. Two Saints rushers – senior Jack Sievert and junior Ryan Cole – have over 1,000 yards on the ground this season.
The Saints' offense has averaged 53.7 points per game, while the defense has held the opposition to an average of just 8.4 points. The Saints' D has posted five shutouts this season.
That being said, the Spartans offense is not going to be easy to stop. Zach Opheim and Logan Knaack lead the team in rushing with 1,357 and 710 yards, respectively. Opheim has rushed for 17 touchdowns this year, while Knaack has 16. While he is a threat on the ground, Knaack is also a threat through the air.
Knaack has passed for 1,083 yards this year as the team's quarterback, with a 16.9 yards per completion average and 11 touchdowns.
These two teams will play a close, physical game. With both of their offenses relying heavily on the running back, expect an old-school style of football. Grundy Center's only loss this season was a one-point defeat to North Tama on Oct. 4.
With an average margin of victory of 24, the Spartans will be a tough opponent for the Saints. But with Sievert and Cole taking snaps out of the backfield, the Saints offense will boost the team to a victory, and a spot in the state title game.
Score Prediction: St. Ansgar 35, Grundy Center 24
Class A - West Hancock (11-0)
The No. 1 West Hancock Eagles are slated to play Woodbury Central on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Class A state semifinal, a game with everything on the line.
The Eagles come in fresh off of a dominant 43-0 win over South O'Brien in the state quarterfinal, game in which three West Hancock running backs rushed for at least 80 yards. Tate Hagen led the way with 191 yards on 19 carries, with four touchdowns.
This week, the Eagles will be going up against a Wildcats team with a pretty good back of its own. Wade Mitchell leads Woodbury Central with 862 yards on 196 carries, and 15 touchdowns.
Along with their big threat on the ground, Wildcats' quarterback Jase Manker could also be a challenge for the Eagles' defense. Manker is a 54.7 percent passer, with 1941 yards through the air. He averages 15 yards per completion, and has 19 touchdowns this season. He is prone to mistakes though, as evidenced by his 10 interceptions.
While the Wildcats come into the game on a 10-game winning streak, West Hancock should roll to a victory in this game. With the state's top rushing attack and a dominant defensive line, the Eagles' offense is too tough to stop.
Score Prediction: West Hancock 42, Woodbury Central 14
Class 2A - Algona (11-0)
One player has stood above the rest for the Algona football team in the 2019 season.
Wyatt Wegener.
Wegener leads the team in both rushing and receiving, and has been responsible for 29 total touchdowns this season. Wegener also leads the team in interceptions and is second on the squad in tackles.
Even before this year, in which he has totaled 1,321 yards on the ground, and 599 yards through the air, Wegener was drawing attention from Division I schools like Iowa. After this year, a Division I offer has become a near certainty.
On Saturday, the undefeated Bulldogs will battle OABCIG at the UNI-Dome in the Class 2A state semifinals. The Falcons are undefeated, fresh off of a 48-20 win over PCM in the quarterfinals.
The No. 4 seeded Falcons are led on offense by a trio of of playmakers. Cooper Dejean is the team's quarterback and lead rusher. He has thrown for 2,897 yards this season, with 36 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 59.1 percent. On the ground, Dejean has rushed for 1044 yards, with 21 scores.
A pair of wide receivers have also put up big yardage for the team. Jake Nieman has hauled in 60 receptions for 1097 yards, with 13 touchdowns. Easton Harms has 886 yards on 74 receptions, with seven TDs.
Going up against an opponent that has proven itself capable of gaining yards in the trenches and in the air, the Algona linebackers will be busy. And although he can be deadly in the passing game, Dejean is vulnerable, with 11 picks on the year.
In the end, it will come down to Wegener. Expect the Bulldogs to pull out a close win, with their star player scoring a few touchdowns. With a dynamic player waiting for the ball, the Bulldogs will secure a spot in next week's state championship.
Score Predicition: Algona 35, OABCIG 34
