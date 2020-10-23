Starting for Iowa a dream come true for Heflin

For Jack Heflin, the dream becomes reality on Saturday.
When the Iowa football team opens the season with a 2:30 p.m. game at Purdue, the graduate transfer defensive tackle from Erie-Prophetstown is expected to be part of the Hawkeyes’ interior defensive line rotation.
Heflin grew up chasing two dreams, wanting to play for Iowa and wanting that to position him for a chance to play in the NFL.
He checked becoming a Hawkeye off of his wish list in May, earning his undergraduate degree from Northern Illinois and parlaying an all-conference career in the Mid-American Conference into an opportunity with an Iowa program looking to replace three starters on its four-man defensive front.
Heflin didn’t hesitate to accept when the Hawkeyes offered him a chance to join the program and he found a welcoming environment when he arrived in Iowa City early this summer.
“The last few months have been life changing. It’s completely different than where I was in some aspects,’’ Heflin said. “I was brought in with open arms by every single player in the locker room, all the coaches and I’ve gotten along great with everyone.’’
He hasn’t played a down yet, something that will likely change at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, but Heflin said the experience has been everything he envisioned.
“It’s been the time of my life and I’m still just soaking it all in,’’ Heflin said. “It was a dream come true to be a Hawkeye, so it’s kind of surreal. I pinch myself every day that I’m here. It’s something that I’ve really acclimated well to. I have great roommates and teammates.’’
Heflin earned the chance to make that happen with his play over time with the Huskies.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pound senior started every game at defensive tackle for Northern Illinois as a redshirt freshman in 2017. His job was to occupy blockers on a defense that ranked second nationally with 43 sacks.
He grew to earn all-conference recognition the past two seasons for the Huskies, becoming a disruptive defensive force.
Last season, Heflin led Northern Illinois with 8.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks in addition to finishing the season tied for 16th nationally with three forced fumbles. He finished with 29 tackles on the season, but was selected by coaches as the Huskies’ defensive player of the year.
Heflin isn’t resting on his statistics.
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker said Heflin is adjusting to the terminology Iowa uses and has been solid in practices, something defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon sees as well.
“Since he came on board, he’s been working hard, has kept moving up and progressing in our scheme,’’ Nixon said. “He’s picking up a lot of things and if he doesn’t know, he’s not afraid to ask. He wants to fit perfectly in our defense and I think he’s doing a good job of it.’’
Heflin approached this season working with a clean slate in his mind.
“I’ve tried to attack it like I’m a freshman and have never seen things before,’’ Heflin said. “There’s always something to improve on every single day and that’s what I’m trying to do, just be the best I can in helping the Iowa football in any way possible.’’
He approaches the start of the season from a different perspective than he has in the past.
He said adjusting to life in a new college environment and dealing with everything that all people are dealing with surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have given him time to think.
“In these past few months, I’ve done a lot of maturing because I’m at the age where you kind of have to figure things out. I’ve got two more months of college and then it’s the real world,’’ Heflin said.
“I’m understanding more every day how important my family is to me as we lean on each other. Every day is a new challenge, and every hour in the day, there is something new you have to attack. That’s where my mindset is, keep attacking and get after that next challenge.’’
