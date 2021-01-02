St. Ansgar's Anderson commits to Northwestern College

Hali Anderson is sticking with red.

On Friday, the St. Ansgar senior basketball standout announced on social media that she will be playing basketball at Northwestern College next season.

In a tweet, Anderson said: "So excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Northwestern College! So thankful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to be a Red Raider!"

Northwestern College is an NAIA program located in Orange City, Iowa. The Red Raiders play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, and finished last season with a 17-11 overall record, falling to Morningside in the GPAC tournament quarterfinals.

This season, Northwestern is currently 5-7, seventh in the GPAC standings.

Anderson is the leading scorer for St. Ansgar in her senior season, with 89 points on 39.5 percent shooting. Anderson also leads the team in 3-pointers, assists, and steals, and is tied for second with 30 rebounds.

With her commitment, Anderson will face current Saints' teammate Brooklyn Hackbart at the college level. Earlier this season, Hackbart announced that she will be attending Dordt University, which also plays in the GPAC conference.

