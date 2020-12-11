St. Ansgar's Alex Hansen commits to Morningside College

For St. Ansgar's Alex Hansen, the next step in his football journey won't take him too far from home.
On Thursday night, the Saints' offensive line standout announced on social media that he was committing to play football at Morningside College next season.
On Twitter, Hansen wrote: "I’d like to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Morningside. Thanks to all who helped me along the way and made all of this possible."
Hansen was a member of a Saints offensive line that paved the way for 3,697 yards from the running backs this season, the fourth-most in school history and second-best in the state, regardless of class.
Hansen also added four tackles for loss on defense, and was named to the Class A All-State Third Team. He was also selected as a member of the Globe Gazette's 2020 All-Area Team.
Morningside is an NAIA program that plays in Sioux City, and competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). The Mustangs are two-time defending national champions, having won the title in both 2018 and 2019.
In 2020, the Mustangs finished with an 8-0 overall record, and claimed the conference title for the 10th straight year. The 2020 NAIA national championship will be played in the spring of 2021, after the NAIA moved it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NAIA playoffs will start on April 17, and the national title game is scheduled for May 10, at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.
With his commitment, Hansen will be reunited with former Saints' running back Jack Sievert, who rushed for 2.095 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2019. Linebacker Weston Schultz, who graduated from Mason City High School in 2017, is also on the roster.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!