St. Ansgar's Alex Hansen commits to Morningside College

For St. Ansgar's Alex Hansen, the next step in his football journey won't take him too far from home.

On Thursday night, the Saints' offensive line standout announced on social media that he was committing to play football at Morningside College next season.

On Twitter, Hansen wrote: "I’d like to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Morningside. Thanks to all who helped me along the way and made all of this possible."

Hansen was a member of a Saints offensive line that paved the way for 3,697 yards from the running backs this season, the fourth-most in school history and second-best in the state, regardless of class.

Hansen also added four tackles for loss on defense, and was named to the Class A All-State Third Team. He was also selected as a member of the Globe Gazette's 2020 All-Area Team.

Morningside is an NAIA program that plays in Sioux City, and competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). The Mustangs are two-time defending national champions, having won the title in both 2018 and 2019.