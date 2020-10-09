St. Ansgar wins district title with comeback win over Lake Mills

"He is a very good player," Cole said. "He is everything they talk about, and is really good at what he does. He's a pretty big guy, but we have some pretty big guys too."

The district title was St. Ansgar's sixth in the past seven years, with the only exception coming in 2018.

Hanson finished the game with 23 carries for 162 yards. Bacon finished with 14 tackles.

"As coaches, we are so proud of this group," Lake Mills coach Bill Byrnes said. "We wanted a district title, but it was not to be. This tells us where we are in terms of playing one of the best teams in the state."

With the No. 2 ranking and a district title in their pocket, it appears likely that a first round bye is coming St. Ansgar's way in the playoffs, which Clevenger and his squad would be grateful for.

"We've been banged up as heck this year," Clevenger said. "We've still got two defensive backs that are out right now, and really haven't played for several weeks, and we think we have a chance to get them back. We feel like that gives us a chance to get a little bit healthier there. We'll still practice hard, that's what we do here. We'll still try to be a better football team next Friday. I guess we're just in a waiting game until tomorrow morning to see what the state does with us."

Playoff brackets and seeding are scheduled to be released on Saturday.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.