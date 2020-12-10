St. Ansgar stays at No. 3 in new IGHSAU poll

There wasn’t much movement for area teams in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union polls, which were released on Thursday.
Five area teams made the cut, with two of them, St. Ansgar and Clear Lake, ranked in the top five in their respective classes.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Newell-Fonda, 4-0
2. Bishop Garrigan, 4-0
3. St. Ansgar, 3-0
A big win over Class 3A Osage kept the Saints ranked in the top three. The Saints have an experienced lineup that got the team to the state tournament last season, and with the one newcomer, Adrianna Kruse, impressing her teammates so far, these Saints are primed for a hopeful state tournament rematch against Newell-Fonda.
4. Kingsley-Pierson, 4-0
5. MMCRU, 3-0
6. Springville, 3-0
7. Exira-EHK, 3-0
8. Collins-Maxwell, 6-0
9. Montezuma, 4-1
10. CAM, 4-0
Class 2A
1. West Branch, 3-0
2. Maquoketa Valley, 3-0
3. South Central Calhoun, 3-0
4. North Linn, 3-0
5. Dike-New Hartford, 3-0
6. West Monona, 4-0
7. Nodaway Valley, 3-0
8. West Hancock, 3-0
The Eagles are off to a hot start, with three straight victories to open the year. Senior Rachel Leerar is currently fourth in Class 2A with 90 points, and ranks second with 22 steals. As a team, the Eagles ranked 10th in Class 2A in scoring. Leerar, along with junior Kennedy Kelly and freshman Mallory Leerar all putting up big point totals, the Eagles will undoubtedly rise in the rankings in the coming weeks.
9. AHSTW, 3-1
10. Grundy Center
Class 3A
1. Des Moines Christian, 5-0
2. West Liberty, 0-0
3. Cherokee, 4-0
4. Clear Lake, 4-0
Junior Jaden Ainley and senior Chelsey Holck are setting the tone for the undefeated Lions, with Ainley leading the team with 59 points and Holck at 57. The pair are also near the top of the team’s rebounding numbers, with Holck at 23 and Ainley at 22. Ainley might be the breakout star the Lions needed this season after the departure of Sara Faber, and they look to be in a good place to make it back to Wells Fargo Arena.
5. Center Point-Urbana, 2-1
6. Panorama, 4-0
7. Unity Christian, 4-1
8. Davenport Assumption, 1-2
9. Roland-Story, 1-1
10. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 4-0
11. Osage, 2-1
A four-point loss to Class 1A St. Ansgar dropped the Green Devils one spot in the rankings, but the team has plenty to be excited about. Dani Johnson scored 30 points on Tuesday against the Saints, and currently ranks eighth in scoring in Class 3A, with 85 points.
12. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 5-0
13. West Lyon, 1-1
14. Iowa Falls-Alden, 4-0
15. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 1-1
The Bulldogs dropped four spots in the rankings after a one point loss to Iowa Falls-Alden last week. Both of their games so far have been close with a 56-53 win over AGWSR in the season opener and a 56-55 defeat at the hands of the Cadets. Lauren Meader currently leads the squad with 43 total points, with Avery Hanson close behind with 36 and a team-high 20 rebounds.
