St. Ansgar stays at No. 3 in new IGHSAU poll

Junior Jaden Ainley and senior Chelsey Holck are setting the tone for the undefeated Lions, with Ainley leading the team with 59 points and Holck at 57. The pair are also near the top of the team’s rebounding numbers, with Holck at 23 and Ainley at 22. Ainley might be the breakout star the Lions needed this season after the departure of Sara Faber, and they look to be in a good place to make it back to Wells Fargo Arena.