St. Ansgar softball storms back to beat Riceville in regional opener

The St. Ansgar softball team pulled off a comeback win on Monday night, beating Riceville by a 7-4 score to advance to the second round of the Class 1A Regional tournament.
The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning, when the Wildcats offense struck first. Riceville scored four runs in the inning on three base hits, with three of those runs scoring on a bases-loaded double from senior Kayln Jensen. Jensen advance to third on the play when the St. Ansgar outfielder overthrew the catcher on a throw to the plate.
Jensen later scored on a passed ball, to make it a 4-0 game in favor of the Wildcats.
Riceville starting pitcher Morgan Fair pitched well through the first three innings, allowing no runs on five hits. But in the fourth inning, the Saints offense finally began to click.
Junior Brooklyn Hackbart led off the fourth by reaching base on an error, and then advance to second base on a sacrifice bunt from teammate Taylor Hanna. Hackbart stole third base, and then scored on flyout to center field. The Saints scored two more runs in the inning, and tied it in the fifth when freshman Mallory Juhl scored from third base on a passed ball.
In the sixth inning, a crucial base-running mistake proved costly for the Wildcats. Junior Abby Retterath and Alexa Houser led off the inning with back to back singles to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Both runners then advanced 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt. With one out, freshman Madison Mauer grounded out to second base. On the play, Retterath hesitated, and then broke for home, only to be thrown out by Hackbart for the third out of the inning.
The play killed the Wildcats' possible rally, and sent the game into the bottom of the sixth inning, where Hackbart drove in two runs with an RBI double and scored on a passed bal,l to give the Saints a three-run lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Riceville loaded the bases, but a flyout to right field by Retterath sealed the win for the Saints.
"We just didn't give up," St. Ansgar head coach Lance Schutjer said. ""We battled until the seventh inning, and we played a complete game. Riceville being the great team that they are, we knew that we had to keep the pressure on them, and try to chip away each inning. I'm very happy that we didn't give up. Good teams find ways to win."
With the win, the Saints advanced to the second round of the Class 1A, Region 4 tournament. St. Ansgar will play at Northwood-Kensett on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the tournament semifinals.
Riceville ends its season with a 10-8 overall record.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
