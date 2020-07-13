St. Ansgar softball storms back to beat Riceville in regional opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Ansgar softball team pulled off a comeback win on Monday night, beating Riceville by a 7-4 score to advance to the second round of the Class 1A Regional tournament.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning, when the Wildcats offense struck first. Riceville scored four runs in the inning on three base hits, with three of those runs scoring on a bases-loaded double from senior Kayln Jensen. Jensen advance to third on the play when the St. Ansgar outfielder overthrew the catcher on a throw to the plate.

Jensen later scored on a passed ball, to make it a 4-0 game in favor of the Wildcats.

Riceville starting pitcher Morgan Fair pitched well through the first three innings, allowing no runs on five hits. But in the fourth inning, the Saints offense finally began to click.

Junior Brooklyn Hackbart led off the fourth by reaching base on an error, and then advance to second base on a sacrifice bunt from teammate Taylor Hanna. Hackbart stole third base, and then scored on flyout to center field. The Saints scored two more runs in the inning, and tied it in the fifth when freshman Mallory Juhl scored from third base on a passed ball.