All season long, St. Ansgar has leaned on its running game to outscore its opponents 503-72 during the regular season.
Friday was no different as the Saints ran all over Edgewood-Colesburg 52-21 in the first round of the Class A playoffs at St. Ansgar High School.
After scoring its first touchdown of the game through the air – a 25-yard strike from senior quarterback Cade Duckert to senior receiver Adam Williams – to put the Saints kept it on the ground the rest of the night and took a 30-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Saint were led by senior running back Jack Sievert, who had 26 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Going into the contest, the 6-2, 209 pound senior has carried the ball 190 times for 1,490 yards (7.8 yard average) and led North Iowa with 30 touchdowns.
Junior Ryan Cole added 110 yards on 15 carries and had a pair of scoring runs. Cole's 100-yard rushing night puts the junior over 1,000 yards this season as he entered the game with 923 yards on 78 carries and 16 touchdowns.
