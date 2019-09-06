The Osage Green Devils knew they would have to stop Jack Sievert Friday night if they had any chance of beating St. Ansgar.
Sievert had different plans.
The senior running back took control of the game early and pounded the Green Devil defense the entire game, exploding for 261 yards on 51 carries. He also scored three touchdowns and had two 2-point conversions in the Saints’ 42-32 win in Osage.
Osage (0-2) jumped out to a 6-0 lead on the game’s opening kickoff when Spencer Mooseberry scampered 79 yards as the stunned Saints looked on.
But the Saints (2-0) got things rolling on their third possession, scoring on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Cade Duckert to Ryan Cole. The point after kick gave St. Ansgar a 7-6 lead with 6:55 left in the first quarter.
The Saints’ TD drive covered 52 yards in 10 plays.
Osage regained the lead with 2:16 left in the first quarter when Green Devils quarterback Colin Muller connected with Nathan Havel on an 82-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed giving Osage the 12-7 lead.
Muller came into the game with two TD passes and 225 passing yards in last week’s 56-12 loss at Clear Lake.
Sievert and St. Ansgar took over the game after that, scoring twice to close out the first half with a 22-12 lead.
Sievert had 115 yards on 23 carries in the half, including a 5-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion.
The 6-foot, 2-inch, 208 pound senior running back came into the game with 137 rushing yards and five rushing TDs – tops in North Iowa – in the Saints 66-14 win against West Fork in their opener.
“We wanted to be physical and control the ball and wanted to keep the ball out of their hands,” St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger said. “We did a good job of that tonight.”
The Saints, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, started the second half where they left off, scoring on a 10-yard TD run by Sievert. The senior had 25 yards on six carries during the drive, and capped it off with the 2-point conversion for a 30-12 lead.
“What we did tonight was run up the middle and punch them in the face,” Sievert said. “The offensive line did an amazing job. It’s nice when everybody is doing their job and everything is working.”
St. Ansgar made it 36-12 at the end of the third quarter when Duckert scored on a 34-yard keeper.
Osage came right back to score on a 32-yard TD strike from Muller to Thor Maakestad. After the 2-point conversion failed, St. Ansgar led 36-18.
The Saints scored on their next possession to make it 42-18 on a Sievert 28-yard TD run.
Osage scored two more times to keep the game close, but it was too little, too late.
“We knew everything was going to go through him (Sievert) tonight,” said Osage head coach Matt Finn. “He was tough to bring down.”
While Finn was disappointed in his team’s loss, he said his players will learn from the experience.
“We’ll be OK,” he said. “We’re going to keep growing up. We’ll figure it out and get it rolling.”
At the conclusion of the game, the L.R. Falk Traveling Trophy was presented to the Saints at midfield.
