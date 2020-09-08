St. Ansgar moves up one spot at AP High School football rankings

Class A

• The Saints took down GHV thanks to some offensive plays from running back Ryan Cole and quarterback Justin Horgen, and a defense that kept GHV’s two-man running back combo from exploding for big yards. With a big rushing game and a stout defense, expect the Saints to put up lots of big wins this season. They went out in the state semifinals last year for the third time in four years, so this senior class is eager for redemption.

• The Eagles bounced back from a tough opening week loss with a hard-fought, overtime win at Forest City. With ⅔ of the running back corps from 2019 gone, along with most of the starters from the offensive line, the 2020 Eagles are not the same dominant team that won the state title last season. But with Cole Kelly returning at halfback, and a line that will probably get better as the season goes on, the Eagles will still be a very tough opponent for any North Iowa school.