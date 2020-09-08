St. Ansgar moves up one spot at AP High School football rankings

Two weeks have passed in Iowa’s high school football season, and we have already seen some memorable finishes and epic games.
This past week, the game between Class 2A Clear Lake and Class A Regina was an all-timer, one that ended when the Lions’ couldn't convert on a two-point conversion attempt that would’ve won them the game, after the team came back from a 15-point deficit.
Out in St. Ansgar, the Saints battled GHV, and eventually broke through in the run game to score their second dominant win in as many weeks.
A few other area teams fell out of the AP Iowa High School football rankings this week, through no fault of their own.
Mason City is sitting out for two weeks due to positive COVID tests within the program, though a win upon the Mohawks’ return on Sept. 18 could vault them back into contention. The Mohawks received three Top-10 votes in last week’s rankings.
Area teams are in bold. Previous rankings are in parentheses.
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2-0 (1)
2. SE Polk, 2-0 (4)
3. Cedar Falls, 2-0 (5)
4. Urbandale, 2-0 (7)
5. West Des Moines Valley, 1-1 (2)
6. Waukee, 2-0 (9)
7. Iowa City West. 2-0 (8)
8. Ankeny, 1-1 (3)
9. Cedar Rapids Washington, 2-0 (10)
10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 1-1 (6)
(tie) Pleasant Valley, 1-1 (NR)
(tie) Fort Dodge, 2-0 (NR)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes, 2-0 (1)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 2-0 (2)
3. Harlan, 2-0 (4)
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 2-0 (4)
5. Washington, 2-0 (6)
6. Manchester West Delaware, 3-0 (7)
7. Davenport Assumption, 2-0 (10)
8. Webster City, 2-0 (NR)
(tie) Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 1-1 (3)
10. Glenwood, 2-0 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Monroe PCM, 2-0 (1)
2. Williamsburg, 2-0 (2)
3. Inwood West Lyon, 2-0 (4)
4. Central Lyon-GLR, 2-0 (T7)
5. West Liberty, 2-0 (T7)
6. Waukon, 1-1 (T5)
7. Orange City Unity Christian, 2-0 (10)
8. Clear Lake, 1-1 (3)
• After original opponent Osage was forced to shut down for two weeks due to positive COVID tests, the Lions scrambled to find a new opponent. The game against Iowa City Regina was one for the books, as the Lions nearly erased a 15-point deficit in the final eight minutes of the game. The one-point loss drops Clear Lake five spots in the rankings.
9. Mount Vernon, 2-0 (NR)
10. Sioux Center, 2-0 (NR)
(Also receiving votes: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 1 vote)
Class 1A
1. OABCIG, 2-0 (1)
2. Van Meter, 2-0 (T3)
3. South Central Calhoun, 2-0 (2)
4. Underwood, 2-0 (6)
5. Sigourney-Keota, 2-0 (8)
6. Mount Ayr, 2-0 (10)
7. Emmetsburg, 2-0 (NR)
8. Dike-New Hartford, 1-1 (T3)
9. Durant, 2-0 (NR)
10. West Branch, 1-2 (5)
Class A
1. Grundy Center, 2-0 (1)
2. St. Ansgar, 2-0 (3)
• The Saints took down GHV thanks to some offensive plays from running back Ryan Cole and quarterback Justin Horgen, and a defense that kept GHV’s two-man running back combo from exploding for big yards. With a big rushing game and a stout defense, expect the Saints to put up lots of big wins this season. They went out in the state semifinals last year for the third time in four years, so this senior class is eager for redemption.
3. Iowa CIty Regina, 1-1 (3)
4. Edgewood-Colesburg, 2-0 (4)
5. Calmar South Winn, 2-0 (5)
6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley, 2-0 (6)
7. Lisbon, 2-0 (8)
8. Logan-Magnolia, 2-0 (NR)
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac, 2-0 (NR)
10. West Hancock, 1-1 (10)
• The Eagles bounced back from a tough opening week loss with a hard-fought, overtime win at Forest City. With ⅔ of the running back corps from 2019 gone, along with most of the starters from the offensive line, the 2020 Eagles are not the same dominant team that won the state title last season. But with Cole Kelly returning at halfback, and a line that will probably get better as the season goes on, the Eagles will still be a very tough opponent for any North Iowa school.
(Also receiving votes: Lake Mills, 5 votes)
8-Man
1. Don Bosco, 1-0 (1)
2. Audubon, 2-0 (2)
3. Anita CAM, 2-0 (3)
4. Remsen St. Mary's, 2-0 (4)
5. Fremont Mills, Tabor, 2-0 (5)
6. Newell-Fonda, 2-0 (6)
7. Montezuma, 2-0 (7)
8. Easton Valley, 2-0 (8)
9. Springville, 2-0 (9)
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 2-0 (10)
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
