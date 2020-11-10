St. Ansgar football takes precautionary COVID-19 steps, hopes community can do same

The St. Ansgar football team has blown through all three of its opponents up to this point in the Iowa high school state playoffs. The Saints are currently ranked second in Class A and are about to make their second consecutive trip to the UNI-Dome.

But before the team can get there, St. Ansgar has to make sure it can make it through another week without being hit by COVID-19.

There’s been a statewide spike in COVID-19 cases and Mitchell County alone sits at a 21.1 percent 14-day rolling average of positive test results as of Tuesday. Just last week, West Des Moines Valley was forced to cancel its playoff game with Dowling Catholic due to COVID-19.

That’s why the St. Ansgar coaches and players have been proactive in urging the community to be smart. Before last Friday’s quarterfinal game against MFL-Mar-Mac, St. Ansgar’s captains put out a video on its social media page asking fans to help do their part.

“There’s a lot of COVID spread in the community right now,” senior captain Derek Peterson said in the video. “We’d like to stay in football and in school, so if you could wear your masks around the community when you’re out and about, that would help us a lot.”