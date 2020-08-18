St. Ansgar football relishing underdog status

For the first time in recent memory, the St. Ansgar football team will go into a new season as underdogs.
At a recent Saints football practice, a shrill whistle pierced the air, announcing the end of the day’s drills. The players gathered at a distance to listen to head coach Drew Clevenger's post-practice speech, each and every one of them with a mask covering their nose and mouth.
With everything the team has to prove to itself this season, the program is taking no chances with COVID-19. Every player is required to wear a mask as soon as they enter the facility, and it stays on until they leave, coming off only for the most intense of conditioning drills.
“We tell our players to be selfish,” Clevenger said. “By wearing a mask, you’re not selfish, that’s actually a very selfless thing to do. But selfishly, if wearing a mask gets us to the first Friday night where we can all play, that is a good thing to do.”
The Saints come into the 2020 season with a lot to prove. Last year, the team came within three yards of an appearance in the state title game, as quarterback Cade Duckert was pushed out of bounds late in the game on fourth down, in the Saints’ 23-21 loss to Grundy Center in the state semifinals.
Gone this season is standout running back Jack Sievert, who finished with 2,095 rushing yards in 2019 and tied for the state lead with 39 rushing touchdowns. Duckert is gone too, along with seven other seniors that the Saints will have to find a way to replace.
Luckily for the Saints, Ryan Cole will return to help lead an offense that finished second in the state in 2019 with 4,592 rushing yards.
As the team’s second halfback last year, Cole finished with 1,143 yards, 20 touchdowns and an average of 9.9 yards per carry. Senior Carter Salz will also get some snaps in the backfield, after rushing for 337 yards a season ago.
Though the loss of Sievert will definitely sting, the remaining backs are confident that they will be able to pick up the slack. To Cole, it doesn’t matter who gets the glory, as long as someone scores.
“I’m really expecting that all of us are going to do really good as a unit,” Cole said. “All of us have become unselfish and we really want to block for each other. It’s really exciting seeing one of your best friends get in the end zone, as much as it is you getting into that end zone.”
The Saints are a team that has repeatedly felt the sting of coming up just short. Since winning a state title in 2011, St. Ansgar has yet to make it back to the championship game, and has fallen in the semifinals in three of the past four years.
For seniors like Cole and Salz, this year is their last chance to raise a trophy of their own.
“It’s definitely really frustrating coming up short every year, but we use that as motivation, not only in the weight room, but out here on the practice field,” Salz said. “We’re pushing guys under us to keep getting better, and we’re getting better ourselves. That is our big goal, to win state.”
Like every other team in Iowa, the Saints will be playing a shortened seven-game schedule that will include a lot of sanitizing and social distancing. In 2020, every team will make the playoffs due to possible schedule complications if teams have to miss games because of positive COVID-19 tests.
While teams usually have to scrap and fight their way into the postseason, so far, coaches and players throughout North Iowa seem to like this year’s new set-up.
“I’m really pleased with the IHSAA for the leadership that they are showing,” Clevenger said. “These are trying times not only for football teams, but for everybody. They’re allowing us to do something that is important for kids, is important for communities, and is important for schools. They’re trusting us to do the right thing.”
Clevenger knows that the team has a lot of work to do before the season begins in 10 days. With young players taking over in several key spots, mistakes will probably be made early in the year and there will surely be some bumps along the way. But as the coach puts it, if you can do the little things right, big things will eventually happen.
After the sting of last year, the Saints are eager to make it back to the UNI-Dome.
First, they have to earn it.
“We’ve fallen short, and maybe last year in particular it felt like maybe we left a little bit of meat on the bone in terms of what we were capable of,” Clevenger said. “You use it as motivation. Anything we did in 2019 isn’t going to help us win football games in 2020. These kids have to be responsible for whatever happens this year.”
The Saints will have to beat some tough opponents this season to make it back to the Dome, and Clevenger is anticipating some hard-fought games, especially the regular season finale against Lake Mills on Oct. 9.
"Lake Mills you could probably say is the favorite in our district," Clevenger said. "I don’t think there is any doubt about that. We’re the underdog. We’re not used to being in that role. We’ll see what we can do."
The Saints will open the season on the road on Aug. 28 against Osage.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!