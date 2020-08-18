St. Ansgar football relishing underdog status

For seniors like Cole and Salz, this year is their last chance to raise a trophy of their own.

“It’s definitely really frustrating coming up short every year, but we use that as motivation, not only in the weight room, but out here on the practice field,” Salz said. “We’re pushing guys under us to keep getting better, and we’re getting better ourselves. That is our big goal, to win state.”

Like every other team in Iowa, the Saints will be playing a shortened seven-game schedule that will include a lot of sanitizing and social distancing. In 2020, every team will make the playoffs due to possible schedule complications if teams have to miss games because of positive COVID-19 tests.

While teams usually have to scrap and fight their way into the postseason, so far, coaches and players throughout North Iowa seem to like this year’s new set-up.

“I’m really pleased with the IHSAA for the leadership that they are showing,” Clevenger said. “These are trying times not only for football teams, but for everybody. They’re allowing us to do something that is important for kids, is important for communities, and is important for schools. They’re trusting us to do the right thing.”