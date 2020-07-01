St. Ansgar crushes Northwood-Kensett for important conference victory

Every season, a successful baseball team needs to have a signature win.
That is, a victory against another successful squad that proves beyond a doubt that the team has what it takes to win at a high level.
The St. Ansgar baseball may have gotten that win on Wednesday night, crushing Northwood-Kensett by a 14-4 score to end the Vikings’ four-game winning streak.
The scoring started quickly, as the Vikings scored two runs in the top of the first on an RBI double from first baseman Isaac Renteria. The Saints answered back with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning to take a one-run lead.
The team then scored a solo run in the second, three more in the third, and then sealed the game with seven runs in the fifth inning. Each of the final six batters for the Saints reached via walk, as the team earned a mercy-rule shortened victory, to pull into a virtual tie with Newman Catholic atop the Top of Iowa East standings.
After a 14-run offensive outburst that allowed the home crowd to get home at a reasonable hour, head coach Devin Schwiesow was very pleased with the Saints’ bats. The team teed off on Vikings’ pitcher Ethian Tasker, who came into the game with a 0.41 ERA and only one earned run allowed all season. Tasker lasted 3 ⅓ innings on Tuesday night, and was pulled after giving up seven runs on seven hits.
“The discipline at the plate was really good tonight,” Schwiesow said. “That was a good pitcher they had on the mound, probably one of the better ones we have in the conference. Our plate discipline and our approach was really good from the get-go.”
Senior Mark Williams finished with two runs and two hits in the game, and along with junior Carter Salz, who is hitting .433 for the Saints, has been a key to the Saints’ potent offense over the past two weeks. St. Ansgar has scored at least seven runs in seven of its eight victories, and has done so with a combination of patience and aggression at the plate.
On Tuesday, the Saints had 10 hits and eight walks. The team ranks fifth and fourth in the conference in those respective offensive categories.
The win was the Saints’ first over the Vikings since the 2017 season, which was a bit of an added bonus to an already sweet win for St. Ansgar. Northwood-Kensett was also fresh off of victories over Newman Catholic and Lake Mills, who sit in first place in the Top of Iowa East and West, respectively.
“We didn’t want to overlook them,” Williams said. “They put a W up against Newman, and overall we are really happy with the outcome. It looks like our bats are coming alive, and that is always a good thing."
Like every other team in Iowa baseball this year, the Saints say that they are taking this season day by day. With COVID-19 continuing to loom over summer sports, the reality exists that the season could be canceled at some point. Rather than let that be a distraction, Schwiesow is using the possibility to help the team stay focused on the moment.
“I think it focuses us, really,” Schwiesow said. “Every game is really important for us. We’re really happy to come out every day, play hard, and enjoy it with our teammates. It’s not really a distraction, it focuses us day by day.”
“This is the night we have, and tomorrow it could be gone. Take advantage of it.”
For Williams and the rest of the seniors, including his twin brother Adam, this season means a great deal. After losing in the substate final in 2019, the Saints have high hopes for the 2020 postseason.
"We go out there every game and play like it is our last," Williams said. "We don't take anything for granted here. If it's our last, we gave it a good run. We hope that doesn't happen, obviously. We want to keep going."
St. Ansgar will play North Iowa on Thursday night, and will play Newman Catholic on Friday in a likely battle for the conference title.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
