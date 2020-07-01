St. Ansgar crushes Northwood-Kensett for important conference victory

Like every other team in Iowa baseball this year, the Saints say that they are taking this season day by day. With COVID-19 continuing to loom over summer sports, the reality exists that the season could be canceled at some point. Rather than let that be a distraction, Schwiesow is using the possibility to help the team stay focused on the moment.

“I think it focuses us, really,” Schwiesow said. “Every game is really important for us. We’re really happy to come out every day, play hard, and enjoy it with our teammates. It’s not really a distraction, it focuses us day by day.”

“This is the night we have, and tomorrow it could be gone. Take advantage of it.”

For Williams and the rest of the seniors, including his twin brother Adam, this season means a great deal. After losing in the substate final in 2019, the Saints have high hopes for the 2020 postseason.

"We go out there every game and play like it is our last," Williams said. "We don't take anything for granted here. If it's our last, we gave it a good run. We hope that doesn't happen, obviously. We want to keep going."

St. Ansgar will play North Iowa on Thursday night, and will play Newman Catholic on Friday in a likely battle for the conference title.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.