St. Ansgar beats Montezuma to punch ticket to state semifinals

St. Ansgar celebrates its 51-46 win over Montezuma in Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Hali Anderson, facing camera, and Hannah Patterson hug after their team beat Montezuma 51-46 in Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Gracie Urbatsch pulls down a rebound in front of Montezuma's Elise Boulton during St. Ansgar vs Montezuma Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Hali Anderson puts up a shot during St. Ansgar vs Montezuma Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Madison Hillman reaches for a rebound during St. Ansgar vs Montezuma Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar coach Scott Cakerice shouts directions to his squad during St. Ansgar vs Montezuma Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Madison Hillman puts up a shot surrounded by Montezuma player during St. Ansgar vs Montezuma Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Montezuma's Shateah Wetering (13) tries to steal the ball away from St. Ansgar's Gracie Urbatsch during St. Ansgar vs Montezuma Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Madison Hillman pulls down a rebound behind Montezuma's Shelby Conger during St. Ansgar vs Montezuma Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Hali Anderson moves the ball down court under pressure from Montezuma's Elise Boulton during St. Ansgar vs Montezuma Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
St. Ansgar's Hali Anderson, left, and Montezuma's Elise Boulton chase after a loose ball during St. Ansgar vs Montezuma Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
After a 19-year wait to get back to the state tournament, the St. Ansgar girls basketball team didn't have to wait long for a victory.
On Wednesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena, the Saints beat Montezuma by a score of 51-46, to advance to the Class 1A state semifinals.
It was a wild, back-and-forth ballgame where the outcome was in doubt until the very end. Montezuma got off to an early lead as Iowa commit Shateah Wetering scored 11 points in the first quarter to put her squad ahead, 14-10.
In the second quarter, the Saints defense held the Bravettes to just four points, and at halftime, the two teams were tied at 18-18. After a 14-point third quarter put Montezuma ahead by four points, the Saints punched back with 22 points in the fourth.
St. Ansgar took the lead for good with 5:10 left in the game, when freshman Madison Hilman made a basket to put the Saints up, 37-36. Junior Brooklyn Hackbart was then fouled on a successful layup with four minutes left, and Hackbart put the Saints up by four points with the ensuing free throw.
Three players averaged more than 10 points per game for the Saints this season, and all three of them showed up big against Montezuma. Junior Gracie Urbatsch finished with a team-high 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including a perfect 5-for-5 on free throws.