St. Ansgar beats Montezuma to punch ticket to state semifinals
St. Ansgar beats Montezuma to punch ticket to state semifinals

After a 19-year wait to get back to the state tournament, the St. Ansgar girls basketball team didn't have to wait long for a victory. 

On Wednesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena, the Saints beat Montezuma by a score of 51-46, to advance to the Class 1A state semifinals. 

It was a wild, back-and-forth ballgame where the outcome was in doubt until the very end. Montezuma got off to an early lead as Iowa commit Shateah Wetering scored 11 points in the first quarter to put her squad ahead, 14-10. 

In the second quarter, the Saints defense held the Bravettes to just four points, and at halftime, the two teams were tied at 18-18. After a 14-point third quarter put Montezuma ahead by four points, the Saints punched back with 22 points in the fourth. 

St. Ansgar took the lead for good with 5:10 left in the game, when freshman Madison Hilman made a basket to put the Saints up, 37-36. Junior Brooklyn Hackbart was then fouled on a successful layup with four minutes left, and Hackbart put the Saints up by four points with the ensuing free throw. 

Three players averaged more than 10 points per game for the Saints this season, and all three of them showed up big against Montezuma. Junior Gracie Urbatsch finished with a team-high 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including a perfect 5-for-5 on free throws.

Fellow juniors Brooklyn Hackbart and Hali Anderson also had big days, finishing with 13 points apiece. Hackbart led the team with 10 rebounds, while Anderson finished with four assists and four steals. 

For Montezuma, Shateah Wetering led the team with 22 points and eight rebounds. 

St. Ansgar's upcoming state semifinal appearance will be the program's first since 2001, a season in which the Saints lost in the state championship game to Rock Valley, 42-29. 

The Saints will have a tough challenge in the semifinals, when they take on No. 1 seed Newell-Fonda. The Mustangs have won 52 consecutive games dating back to 2018, including a 76-52 win over West Hancock in the 2019 state title game. 

The Saints will face the Mustangs at 1:30 p.m. on Friday for a spot in the state championship. 

