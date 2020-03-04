St. Ansgar beats Montezuma to punch ticket to state semifinals

After a 19-year wait to get back to the state tournament, the St. Ansgar girls basketball team didn't have to wait long for a victory.

On Wednesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena, the Saints beat Montezuma by a score of 51-46, to advance to the Class 1A state semifinals.

It was a wild, back-and-forth ballgame where the outcome was in doubt until the very end. Montezuma got off to an early lead as Iowa commit Shateah Wetering scored 11 points in the first quarter to put her squad ahead, 14-10.

In the second quarter, the Saints defense held the Bravettes to just four points, and at halftime, the two teams were tied at 18-18. After a 14-point third quarter put Montezuma ahead by four points, the Saints punched back with 22 points in the fourth.

St. Ansgar took the lead for good with 5:10 left in the game, when freshman Madison Hilman made a basket to put the Saints up, 37-36. Junior Brooklyn Hackbart was then fouled on a successful layup with four minutes left, and Hackbart put the Saints up by four points with the ensuing free throw.

