St. Ansgar baseball ends season with substate loss to South Winneshiek

One step short.
For the second consecutive year, the St. Ansgar baseball team fell just one game shy of its goal of a state tournament berth. In 2019, the Saints lost to South Winneshiek by six runs in the Class 1A Substate finals.
On Tuesday night, history repeated itself as the Saints fell to the Warriors again in the substate finals, this time by a 3-0 margin.
The Saints and Warriors spent the first five innings of the game locked in a pitchers duel. South Winn senior Noah Tieskoetter got the ball for the Warriors, and after allowing three hits to the Saints over the first two innings, he set down the next 13 consecutive St. Ansgar hitters.
Tieskoetter was pulled with one out in the sixth inning after allowing a single to Saints junior Carter Salz and a walk to senior John May. Tieskoetter allowed no runs on just four base hits, and was replaced by Warriors’ senior Jaron Todd.
“We knew he was going to come out and pound the zone,” St. Ansgar head coach Devin Schwiesow said of Tieskoetter. ”They’re a good baseball team. We knew that they were going to attack the zone, and we tried to be aggressive early and go get a pitch. Unfortunately, a lot of our hits found their gloves tonight.”
Freshman pitcher Tate Mayer got the start for the Saints and threw a no-hitter into the fourth inning. Mayer escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, and got out of trouble again in the fifth on a 4-3 double play that advanced a runner to third. The next batter, Todd, then hit a ground ball back to the pitcher to end the inning.
“Location is a big thing,” St. Ansgar catcher Carter Salz said. “It doesn’t matter how fast you throw, it's where you are putting the pitches. He did a good job of that, and he was hitting spots all night. He did a good job of changing speeds, and was a great pitcher for us tonight.”
In the sixth inning, the Saints’ lack of hits finally caught up to them.
Warriors’ junior Cael Kuboushek led off the inning against Mayer with a single, and then advanced to second base on a single from senior Seth Greve. With two aboard and none out, Schwiesow brought in junior Taylor Hillman to pitch.
The Warriors pulled off a double steal to put runners at second and third, and then scored their first run of the game when Kuboushek crossed the plate on a passed ball. Senior Kody Kleve drove in South Winn’s second run with an RBI single to left field, and later scored on a groundout to give South Winn a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Saints put two runners aboard, but did not score as junior Ryan Cole was retired on a hard line out to third base to end the inning.
In the seventh, the Saints had one runner on with one out, but Todd struck out junior Alex Hansen and senior Cade Duckert to end the game and clinch South Winneshiek a spot at state for the third time in school history. The win avenged the Warriors' only loss of the season, an 8-4 defeat to St. Ansgar back on July 6.
St. Ansgar’s season ends with a 15-4 overall record.
“What I am going to tell our kids is that that’s baseball,” Schwiesow said. “Sometimes you come out and you don’t have it offensively or defensively. But you battle together and you remember the memories you made with your friends. We are just fortunate this year to be able to play.”
