St. Ansgar baseball ends season with substate loss to South Winneshiek

One step short.

For the second consecutive year, the St. Ansgar baseball team fell just one game shy of its goal of a state tournament berth. In 2019, the Saints lost to South Winneshiek by six runs in the Class 1A Substate finals.

On Tuesday night, history repeated itself as the Saints fell to the Warriors again in the substate finals, this time by a 3-0 margin.

The Saints and Warriors spent the first five innings of the game locked in a pitchers duel. South Winn senior Noah Tieskoetter got the ball for the Warriors, and after allowing three hits to the Saints over the first two innings, he set down the next 13 consecutive St. Ansgar hitters.

Tieskoetter was pulled with one out in the sixth inning after allowing a single to Saints junior Carter Salz and a walk to senior John May. Tieskoetter allowed no runs on just four base hits, and was replaced by Warriors’ senior Jaron Todd.

“We knew he was going to come out and pound the zone,” St. Ansgar head coach Devin Schwiesow said of Tieskoetter. ”They’re a good baseball team. We knew that they were going to attack the zone, and we tried to be aggressive early and go get a pitch. Unfortunately, a lot of our hits found their gloves tonight.”