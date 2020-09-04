St. Ansgar and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to face off in Game of the Week

It has been a strange week for North Iowa football. After a triumphant week one that saw Mason City, Clear Lake, and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura come away with big victories, week two is starting out in decidedly less joyful fashion.
In the past three days, Mason City, Osage and Charles City football have all had their seasons paused for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests.
While the Green Devils will be inactive for the next two weeks, Mitchell County’s other football team, St. Ansgar, will take on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday night in the Globe Gazette's game of the week.
St. Ansgar is riding high coming into the game, as the Saints dominated Osage in week one 35-12.
The Class 2A Cardinals are also coming off a big win, as the team beat defending Class A champion West Hancock last week, 14-6.
The most impressive stat of the day came from the GHV defense, as the team held leading West Hancock running back Cole Kelly, who rushed for 1,183 yards a season ago, to just 73 yards and one touchdown.
This week, GHV will get to test its skills against another one of the state’s top backs. Saints senior Ryan Cole will provide a challenge, after scoring five touchdowns and rushing for 205 yards last week against Osage. Cole is in his first year as the Saints’ feature back, after spending last season, the state’s leading touchdown scorer.
In 2020, the Saints will lean on a combination of Cole and fellow senior Carter Salz to give the offense its spark.
“We have a lot of power running,” Salz said. “We’ve got a lot of tough guys on the team and we think that we can go in there and punch someone in the mouth, whoever stands up across from us.”
For all that the Cardinals defense proved last week against the Eagles, its offense will need to step up if the team wants to snag its second straight victory. The team managed 57 yards through the air and 106 yards on the ground last week.
But it will be on defense where GHV will win or lose the game. If the Cardinals can put a stop to Cole’s momentum from week one, they have a good shot at humbling the Saints. If Cole runs wild, like he did last week, the Saints are a very tough team to beat, even for a Class 2A school.
After their third state semifinal loss in the past four years, St. Ansgar is a team on a mission in 2020. They should be able to snag a close win over GHV.
“It’s definitely tough to go out that way,” Cole said. “It motivates us in the weight room. Every time I don’t get a weight or Carter doesn’t get a weight, we just think about ‘How did it feel to lose that game?’ It just drives us to get better.”
Score prediction: St. Ansgar 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
