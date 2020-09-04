St. Ansgar and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to face off in Game of the Week

In 2020, the Saints will lean on a combination of Cole and fellow senior Carter Salz to give the offense its spark.

“We have a lot of power running,” Salz said. “We’ve got a lot of tough guys on the team and we think that we can go in there and punch someone in the mouth, whoever stands up across from us.”

For all that the Cardinals defense proved last week against the Eagles, its offense will need to step up if the team wants to snag its second straight victory. The team managed 57 yards through the air and 106 yards on the ground last week.

But it will be on defense where GHV will win or lose the game. If the Cardinals can put a stop to Cole’s momentum from week one, they have a good shot at humbling the Saints. If Cole runs wild, like he did last week, the Saints are a very tough team to beat, even for a Class 2A school.

After their third state semifinal loss in the past four years, St. Ansgar is a team on a mission in 2020. They should be able to snag a close win over GHV.