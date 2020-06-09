Sports return to Waldorf Sept. 5, football Sept. 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The return to competition is set to begin as the NAIA announced tentative start dates for fall practices and the start of fall sports seasons.

According to a release from Waldorf University, fall athletic teams will be allowed to start practice on Aug. 15. The Waldorf cross country, soccer, volleyball and golf teams will be eligible to begin competition on Sept. 5, while Warrior football will begin competition on Sept. 12.

Other sports that may not normally compete in the fall are still subject to the same Aug. 15 start date for practice, and Sept. 5 start date for any potential fall competitions.

The announced start dates for competition means a slight reduction in the number of games or competition dates each fall team will be allowed, as the NAIA announced that the national championships or tournaments will remain as scheduled, according to the release.

The cross country championship will be held Nov. 20 in Cedar Rapids, and the first round of the NAIA soccer championships will begin Nov. 20 at various sites around the country.

The first round of NAIA football and volleyball championships begins Nov. 21 at various sites around the country.

Guidelines for practice, play, scheduling and spectator participation are all items still being discussed by the NAIA, local health organizations and individual colleges, and will be announced when information becomes available.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

