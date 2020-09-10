Spirits remain high during Mohawks’ layoff

Others, including seniors Connor Dalen and Ben Pederson, went to the game between Clear Lake and Iowa City Regina, a wild contest that saw the Lions lose by just a point. For all of them, it was a strange experience to sit in the stands as spectators, instead of being on the field.

“It’s interesting,” Pederson said. “High school is different. It’s not like watching a pro game, where everyone does things right. You kind of notice what our team does well, and what we should do to be better, because we can pick up on things. It was nice.”

While it was a hard experience to not suit up on a Friday night, the Mohawks are not staying idle. This week, the team has been holding practices, and with much of the coaching staff still gone, the team captains have stepped up to lead.

The Mohawks’ team captains are Pederson, Dalen, Jahmen Zimmerman, and Ben Amundson. The four have taken on roles as player-coaches this week, helping to lead the younger players through drills and conditioning.