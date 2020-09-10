Spirits remain high during Mohawks’ layoff

Despite less than ideal circumstances, the Mason City football team is keeping its spirits high.
After a confidence-boosting 28-0 win over Marshalltown in the season-opener on Aug. 28, the Mason City football program has had to temporarily put the brakes on a season with plenty of hype attached to it.
On Sept. 1, the Mason City school district announced that the Mohawks’ season was being paused for two weeks, after members of the varsity coaching staff were exposed to COVID-19.
With that announcement, the school’s first two home games of the season went out the window, including the annual rivalry game against Fort Dodge. For the Mohawks’ players, the news was a punch in the gut.
Instead of a Friday night spent under the lights at Mohawk Stadium, the players tried to keep their minds busy without a game to play.
“I played video games with my friends,” junior Carter Thomas said. “I played some NBA 2K21, and enjoyed the night. It sucked to hear other people compete when I should be out competing. That was tough.”
Others, including seniors Connor Dalen and Ben Pederson, went to the game between Clear Lake and Iowa City Regina, a wild contest that saw the Lions lose by just a point. For all of them, it was a strange experience to sit in the stands as spectators, instead of being on the field.
“It’s interesting,” Pederson said. “High school is different. It’s not like watching a pro game, where everyone does things right. You kind of notice what our team does well, and what we should do to be better, because we can pick up on things. It was nice.”
While it was a hard experience to not suit up on a Friday night, the Mohawks are not staying idle. This week, the team has been holding practices, and with much of the coaching staff still gone, the team captains have stepped up to lead.
The Mohawks’ team captains are Pederson, Dalen, Jahmen Zimmerman, and Ben Amundson. The four have taken on roles as player-coaches this week, helping to lead the younger players through drills and conditioning.
“Us four captains had to step up quite a bit, and I think we did a good job of that,” Pederson said. “We had to become more of a coach than a player sometimes. We led some drills, and set an example for the kids. That was the biggest difference for us, and I think we’ve done that well. I’m proud of us four.”
Most of the work this week has been geared toward staying in “football shape,” with things like conditioning, and play walk-throughs taking precedence over planning for a specific opponent.
The full coaching staff will return this weekend, which left open the possibility that the team could play a game on Saturday. But the program was not able to find an opponent to make the trip to Mason City in time for the weekend, which means the Mohawks will have to spend another Friday night away from Mohawk Stadium.
Despite this tough news, the team is keeping its spirits high.
“We still have good mojo because we had a really good first game,” Thomas said. “We’ve made the best of what we’ve had. We can have a pretty good practice with just a couple players and a couple of coaches. We’re just trying to stay in shape and stay sharp. Overall, we’re still in a pretty good mood, and I think the guys are ready to play again."
The Mohawks’ first game back will be its Sept. 18 homecoming game against Boone. With two weeks of buildup following its big win, the team’s players are just about ready to explode once they get back onto the field.
“I know we have a lot of energy building up toward that game,” Dalen said. “We should have a lot of energy for that game, and a lot building up to that week with homecoming. We’ll have something to prove.”
Once the Mohawk players get the chance to take the field again, they plan on giving the home crowd lots to cheer about.
“We practice Sunday through Thursday, so we’re planning on being in tip-top shape for Boone,” Thomas said. “On homecoming, we want to destroy them. That is absolutely what we want to do.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!